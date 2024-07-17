Results
July 17, 2024

History made at 159th Antigonish Highland Games

Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 13-14, 2024 – With muggy temperatures soaring to the mid-30s in normally cool Cape Breton, the 159th Antigonish Highland Games were memorable and even historic on several fronts. The Grade 1 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) made a strong statement by permanently ditching waistcoats/vests and neckties for comfortable open-neck polo shirts, long-serving Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association Chief Steward Rick Crawford made his retirement official with a special presentation, and Ajax, Ontario’s Sean McKeown ended 25 consecutive years of either Bruce or Alex Gandy winning the R.A.S. Chisholm Buckle for the aggregate award in the Open/Professional Solo Piping. Gillian Blaney of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, received the Allan B. Beaton Memorial Trophy for the second straight year for winning the Grade 1 amateur piping aggregate.

Saturday, July 13th
Bands
Grade 1 (MSR)
78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Judges: James MacHattie, Doug Boyd (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR)
1st Dartmouth & District
2nd College of Piping
3rd Nova Scotia Highlanders
Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 4
12 Wing, Shearwater
Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5
1st Fredericton Society of St. Andrew
2nd Dartmouth & District
3rd College of Piping
Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Sunday, July 14 (Atlantic Championships)
Bands
Grade 1 (medley)
78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Judges: James MacHattie, Doug Boyd (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley)
1st Dartmouth & District
2nd Nova Scotia Highlanders
3rd College of Piping
Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 4
12 Wing, Shearwater
Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5
1st College of Piping 5
2nd Dartmouth & District 5
3rd Fredericton Society of St. Andrew 5
Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Open Piper of the Games Sean McKeown is presented with the R.A.S. Chisholm Buckle by Chair of Piping and Drumming for the Antigonish Highland Games Danny Gillis, July 14, 2024.

Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Hazel Whyte
Judge: Bob Worrall

2/4 March
1st Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Strathspey & Reel
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Bruce Gandy
3rd Sean McKeown

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Bruce Gandy
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Alex Gandy

Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Jessica Theriault
3rd Brady Webb, Westville, Nova Scotia

2/4 March
1st Charlie O’Keefe, St. John’s, Newfoundland
2nd Jessica Theriault, Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia
3rd Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

Strathspey & Reel
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Charlie O’Keefe
3rd Reilly Green, Waasis, New Brunswick

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Gillian Blaney
2nd Jessica Theriault
3rd Reilly Green

Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Conall Gibson
2nd Calum Mackinnon
3rd Doug Hamilton, Dartmouth Nova Scotia

2/4 March
1st Bill Saul, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
2nd Conall Gibson, Hunter River, Prince Edward Island
3rd Kurtis Bryden, Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Strathspey & Reel
1st Calum Mackinnon, Fall River, Nova Scotia
2nd Kurtis Bryden
3rd Conall Gibson

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kurtis Bryden
2nd Bill Saul
3rd Conall Gibson

Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Vivian Richardson, Halifax, Nova Scotia
2nd Jamie Bain, Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia
3rd Robyn Morgan, Rusogonis, New Brunswick

2/4 March
1st Jamie Bain
2nd Vivian Richardson
3rd Josh Gregory

Strathspey & Reel
1st Owen Macpherson, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
2nd Michelle Chisholm, Calgary
3rd Vivian Richardson

Grade 3/4/5
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ross Whyte, Bedford, Nova Scotia
2nd Owen Gillis, Halifax, Nova Scotia
3rd Mary Anne Carlos, Moncton, New Brunswick

Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Rhys Doherty
2nd Zachary Campbell, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
3rd Ian Kellock, Sydney, Nova Scotia

2/4 March
1st Rhys Doherty
2nd Zachary Campbell
3rd Owen Gillis, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Strathspey & Reel
1st Ian Kellock
2nd Mary Anne Carlos
3rd Zachary Campbell

Grade 5
Piobaireachd Ground
1st Callum Maclaine
2nd Camden Wadden

2/4 March
1st Camden Wadden
2nd Callum Maclaine, New Glasgow, Prince Edward Island
3rd Jeff Harper

Practice Chanter
1st Charlie McKeown
2nd Emmett Wanamaker

Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 1
MSR
1st Cole Chisholm, Calgary
2nd Carter Green
3rd Mikhale Macdonald

Grades 1&2 Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cole Chisholm
2nd Chris Griffin
3rd Carter Green

Grade 2 MSR
Nick Highmore

Grade 3 MSR
1st Krista Maclellan
2nd Vincent Gallant

Grade 3 Hornpipe & Jig
1st Vincent Gallant
2nd Chris Murray

Grade 4 March
1st Chris Murray
2nd Cate Harper, Dartmouth & District
3rd Luke Somers

Grade 5
1st Nikki Gullet
2nd Aurora Savoy

Tenor
Grades 1&2
MSR
Rachael Macdonald, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Judge: Kahlil Cappuccino

Hornpipe & Jig
Erin Nicholson, Ostrea Lake, Nova Scotia
Judge: Kahlil Cappuccino

Bass
Abby Pierce
Judge: Kahlil Cappuccino

 

See also
