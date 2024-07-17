History made at 159th Antigonish Highland Games

Antigonish, Nova Scotia – July 13-14, 2024 – With muggy temperatures soaring to the mid-30s in normally cool Cape Breton, the 159th Antigonish Highland Games were memorable and even historic on several fronts. The Grade 1 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) made a strong statement by permanently ditching waistcoats/vests and neckties for comfortable open-neck polo shirts, long-serving Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association Chief Steward Rick Crawford made his retirement official with a special presentation, and Ajax, Ontario’s Sean McKeown ended 25 consecutive years of either Bruce or Alex Gandy winning the R.A.S. Chisholm Buckle for the aggregate award in the Open/Professional Solo Piping. Gillian Blaney of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, received the Allan B. Beaton Memorial Trophy for the second straight year for winning the Grade 1 amateur piping aggregate.

Saturday, July 13th

Bands

Grade 1 (MSR)

78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Judges: James MacHattie, Doug Boyd (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR)

1st Dartmouth & District

2nd College of Piping

3rd Nova Scotia Highlanders

Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 4

12 Wing, Shearwater

Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5

1st Fredericton Society of St. Andrew

2nd Dartmouth & District

3rd College of Piping

Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Sunday, July 14 (Atlantic Championships)

Bands

Grade 1 (medley)

78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Judges: James MacHattie, Doug Boyd (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley)

1st Dartmouth & District

2nd Nova Scotia Highlanders

3rd College of Piping

Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 4

12 Wing, Shearwater

Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 5

1st College of Piping 5

2nd Dartmouth & District 5

3rd Fredericton Society of St. Andrew 5

Judges: Michael Grey, Doug Boyd (piping); Drew Duthart (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Hazel Whyte

Judge: Bob Worrall

2/4 March

1st Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Sean McKeown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Bruce Gandy

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Alex Gandy

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Jessica Theriault

3rd Brady Webb, Westville, Nova Scotia

2/4 March

1st Charlie O’Keefe, St. John’s, Newfoundland

2nd Jessica Theriault, Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia

3rd Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

Strathspey & Reel

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Charlie O’Keefe

3rd Reilly Green, Waasis, New Brunswick

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Gillian Blaney

2nd Jessica Theriault

3rd Reilly Green

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Conall Gibson

2nd Calum Mackinnon

3rd Doug Hamilton, Dartmouth Nova Scotia

2/4 March

1st Bill Saul, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

2nd Conall Gibson, Hunter River, Prince Edward Island

3rd Kurtis Bryden, Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Strathspey & Reel

1st Calum Mackinnon, Fall River, Nova Scotia

2nd Kurtis Bryden

3rd Conall Gibson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kurtis Bryden

2nd Bill Saul

3rd Conall Gibson

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Vivian Richardson, Halifax, Nova Scotia

2nd Jamie Bain, Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia

3rd Robyn Morgan, Rusogonis, New Brunswick

2/4 March

1st Jamie Bain

2nd Vivian Richardson

3rd Josh Gregory

Strathspey & Reel

1st Owen Macpherson, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

2nd Michelle Chisholm, Calgary

3rd Vivian Richardson

Grade 3/4/5

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ross Whyte, Bedford, Nova Scotia

2nd Owen Gillis, Halifax, Nova Scotia

3rd Mary Anne Carlos, Moncton, New Brunswick



Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Rhys Doherty

2nd Zachary Campbell, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

3rd Ian Kellock, Sydney, Nova Scotia

2/4 March

1st Rhys Doherty

2nd Zachary Campbell

3rd Owen Gillis, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian Kellock

2nd Mary Anne Carlos

3rd Zachary Campbell

Grade 5

Piobaireachd Ground

1st Callum Maclaine

2nd Camden Wadden

2/4 March

1st Camden Wadden

2nd Callum Maclaine, New Glasgow, Prince Edward Island

3rd Jeff Harper

Practice Chanter

1st Charlie McKeown

2nd Emmett Wanamaker

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 1

MSR

1st Cole Chisholm, Calgary

2nd Carter Green

3rd Mikhale Macdonald

Grades 1&2 Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cole Chisholm

2nd Chris Griffin

3rd Carter Green

Grade 2 MSR

Nick Highmore

Grade 3 MSR

1st Krista Maclellan

2nd Vincent Gallant

Grade 3 Hornpipe & Jig

1st Vincent Gallant

2nd Chris Murray

Grade 4 March

1st Chris Murray

2nd Cate Harper, Dartmouth & District

3rd Luke Somers

Grade 5

1st Nikki Gullet

2nd Aurora Savoy

Tenor

Grades 1&2

MSR

Rachael Macdonald, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Judge: Kahlil Cappuccino

Hornpipe & Jig

Erin Nicholson, Ostrea Lake, Nova Scotia

Judge: Kahlil Cappuccino

Bass

Abby Pierce

Judge: Kahlil Cappuccino