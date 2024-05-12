Results
May 12, 2024

Ian K. MacDonald wins Livingstone contest

Ian K. Macdonald

Hamilton, Ontario – May 11, 2024 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the aggregate winner of the William Livingstone Memorial Solo Piping Competition, colloquially called “the Livingstone,” held again at the James Street Armory in downtown Hamilton. The Piobaireachd event, held throughout the day, was sparsely attended, but the evening’s light music contest drew a larger audience.

Piobaireachd (submit four, play one)
1st Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
3rd Nick Hudson, Houston, “Craigellachie”
4th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersy
5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
6th Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

MSRHP&J (own choice, once through everything)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Matt MacIsaac, Aurora, Ontario
3rd Ben McClamrock
4th Derek Midgley
5th Alex Gamdy
6th Nick Hudson

Also competing were Joe Biggs, Tyler Bridge, Andrew Carlisle, Daniel Carr, and Sean McKeown.

The event is put on by the Niagara-Hamilton Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Editorial
May 07, 2024
Opinion: Tenor drummers – is the pipe band world going backwards?
Results
May 06, 2024
Midgley sweeps up P-M Ian Swinton Open Solo Piping
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?