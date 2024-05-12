Ian K. MacDonald wins Livingstone contest
Hamilton, Ontario – May 11, 2024 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the aggregate winner of the William Livingstone Memorial Solo Piping Competition, colloquially called “the Livingstone,” held again at the James Street Armory in downtown Hamilton. The Piobaireachd event, held throughout the day, was sparsely attended, but the evening’s light music contest drew a larger audience.
Piobaireachd (submit four, play one)
1st Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
3rd Nick Hudson, Houston, “Craigellachie”
4th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersy
5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
6th Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
MSRHP&J (own choice, once through everything)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Matt MacIsaac, Aurora, Ontario
3rd Ben McClamrock
4th Derek Midgley
5th Alex Gamdy
6th Nick Hudson
Also competing were Joe Biggs, Tyler Bridge, Andrew Carlisle, Daniel Carr, and Sean McKeown.
The event is put on by the Niagara-Hamilton Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.
