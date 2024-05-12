Ian K. MacDonald wins Livingstone contest

Hamilton, Ontario – May 11, 2024 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the aggregate winner of the William Livingstone Memorial Solo Piping Competition, colloquially called “the Livingstone,” held again at the James Street Armory in downtown Hamilton. The Piobaireachd event, held throughout the day, was sparsely attended, but the evening’s light music contest drew a larger audience.

Piobaireachd (submit four, play one)

1st Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

3rd Nick Hudson, Houston, “Craigellachie”

4th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersy

5th Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

6th Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

MSRHP&J (own choice, once through everything)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Matt MacIsaac, Aurora, Ontario

3rd Ben McClamrock

4th Derek Midgley

5th Alex Gamdy

6th Nick Hudson

Also competing were Joe Biggs, Tyler Bridge, Andrew Carlisle, Daniel Carr, and Sean McKeown.

The event is put on by the Niagara-Hamilton Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario.