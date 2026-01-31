Inaugural Masters Solo Drumming title goes to Steven McWhirter

Glasgow – January 31, 2026 – With two firsts in the two events at the inaugural Masters Invitational Solo Drumming Competition, Steven McWhirter of Glasgow was the obvious overall winner.

The competition was organized by Cam Lawson with support from sponsors who donated trophies. A total prize pool of £1700 was offered.

After its original venue permanently closed only a day before the event, the National Piping Centre stepped in to rescue the event by providing the auditorium at their Otago Street premises. A sizable crowd turned out to listen to the competition.

Medley (own-choice of music)

1st Steven McWhirter

2nd Willie Glenholmes, Cullybackey, Northern Ireland

3rd Jake Jörgensen, Edinburgh

Judges: Mick O’Neill, Eric Ward, Barry Wilson

MMSSRR (two different tunes of each genre)

1st Steven McWhirter

2nd Willie Glenholmes

3rd Jake Jörgensen

Judges: Arthur Cook, Gordon Lee, Steven Nelson

Also competing: Alex Buchanan, Raphoe, Ireland; Glen Creighton, Livingston, Scotland; Stephen Creighton, Dublin; Craig Lawrie, Paisley, Scotland; and Andrew Lawson, Edinburgh.

The competition had the novel idea of presenting a prize for the best accompanying piper, which was awarded to John Dew, who also plays with Inveraray & District.

Craig Muirhead hosted the event.