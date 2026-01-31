Results
January 31, 2026

Inaugural Masters Solo Drumming title goes to Steven McWhirter

Glasgow – January 31, 2026 – With two firsts in the two events at the inaugural Masters Invitational Solo Drumming Competition, Steven McWhirter of Glasgow was the obvious overall winner.

The competition was organized by Cam Lawson with support from sponsors who donated trophies. A total prize pool of £1700 was offered.

After its original venue permanently closed only a day before the event, the National Piping Centre stepped in to rescue the event by providing the auditorium at their Otago Street premises. A sizable crowd turned out to listen to the competition.

Medley (own-choice of music)
1st Steven McWhirter
2nd Willie Glenholmes, Cullybackey, Northern Ireland
3rd Jake Jörgensen, Edinburgh
Judges: Mick O’Neill, Eric Ward, Barry Wilson

MMSSRR (two different tunes of each genre)
1st Steven McWhirter
2nd Willie Glenholmes
3rd Jake Jörgensen
Judges: Arthur Cook, Gordon Lee, Steven Nelson

Also competing: Alex Buchanan, Raphoe, Ireland; Glen Creighton, Livingston, Scotland; Stephen Creighton, Dublin; Craig Lawrie, Paisley, Scotland; and Andrew Lawson, Edinburgh.

The competition had the novel idea of presenting a prize for the best accompanying piper, which was awarded to John Dew, who also plays with Inveraray & District.

Craig Muirhead hosted the event.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
January 25, 2026
First Masters Solo Drumming Invitational Jan. 31st lines up eight pipe band greats
News
January 24, 2026
Following patent expiration, GANAAN hopes to harness improved drum carrier
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?