Inveraray back for another Pre-World’s Concert

2019 World Champions Inveraray & District of Inveraray, Scotland, will return to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Stage for the annual Pre-World’s Concert on August 12, 2020, two days before the band will begin the defense of its title at Glasgow Green.

Seven years have passed since the band did the biggest concert opportunity in the pipe band world, when it staged its “Ascension” show, which is considered one of the great events in pipe band history. The band created a commercial recording of that event, which also gained great reviews.

In a statement, Inveraray Pipe-Major Stuart Liddell said, “We are delighted to be invited back by the Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band to perform at their Pre-Worlds concert. This is a highlight in the piping calendar and we look forward to entertaining the audience and sending them home happy.”

The concert carries the curious title, “A Night in That Land,” but no further details were available at publication time. The 2013 concert featured a variety of creative pieces, many of which had never been tried by a pipe band before, including solo piping legend Murray Henderson guiding a string quartet and the band through a piobaireachd and a jaw-dropping moment when four Inveraray members performed as a barbershop quartet.

The annual concert has been promoted by the Grade 1 Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band since 1994. The event is considered an honour to perform, and other bands to have mounted shows are Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, Glasgow Police, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia, Simon Fraser University and St. Laurence O’Toole.

Tickets ae priced at £22 and are already on sale from the Royal Glasgow Concert Hall box office.

Related

Inveraray goes all “Selection Election” on Ascension concert; fans vote for preferred medley

July 30, 2013

pipes|drums Best of the Decade Awards – Recording

December 19, 2019

Stuart Liddell: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 1

August 12, 2018

The 13th annual pipes|drums New Year’s Honours!

December 31, 2014

The 12th annual pipes|drums New Year’s Honours

December 31, 2013

Rise up . . . and up . . . and up (HD video highlights)

August 15, 2013

Review: Taking it all in

February 14, 2014