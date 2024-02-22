J.D. MacKenzie and Neil Smith on tap for next Lewis & Harris recital

March 1st will be the next attempt at a recital in the series put on by the Lewis & Harris Piping Society, with James Duncan MacKenzie and Neil Smith taking the stage in Stornoway after the January show by Highland Society of London Gold Medallist Niall Stewart had to be cancelled due to horrendous winter Hebridean weather.

MacKenzie and Smith are native islanders from Back and Aird Point, respectively, on the Isle of Lewis.

While James Duncan MacKenzie is a well-known name in Highland piping, with three albums, a collection of music, a reedmaking business, and a raft of prizes in the last five years, Neil Smith is getting back at the solo piping thing after several years in hiatus after winning the Silver Medal for piobaireachd at the Northern Meeting and prizes in the Gold Medals.

MacKenzie is a professional piper, the schools’ piping instructor for the west side of Lewis and Harris and also managing his performing, recording and composing career. Smith might arguably have an even better job, working as a Distillery Ambassador at Glengoyne Distillery.

Both are pupils of the late Iain Murdo Morrison, and Smith started with Angus “Boxer” MacLeod, the brother of Pipe-Major Donald MacLeod, the first schools’ tutor on the east side of Lewis.

More information on the event can be gained from Dr. John Smith, Chairman, Lewis and Harris Piping Society.

The Lewis & Harris Piping Society is one of the world’s most active Highland piping groups, putting on recitals throughout the year and contributing to a now thriving teaching community in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides.