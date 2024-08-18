Jacob Dicker best overall at Glenfinnan, surviving the midgees

Glenfinnan, Scotland – August 17, 2024 – Even with the World Pipe Band Championships consuming almost all of the piping world’s attention, about 10 pipers competed at the Glenfinnan Highland Gathering, where Jacob Dicker of Maxville, Ontario, won two firsts and a second to hoist the overall trophy. Weather was reasonably good: overcast, breezy and a few showers, but the renowned West Highland midges were “out in force.”

Piobaireachd

1st Jacob Dicker, “The Cave of Gold”

2nd Duncan Beattie

3rd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

Judge: Iain MacFadyen

2/4 March

1st Scott MacLean

2nd Jacob Dicker

3rd Dan Lyden

Judge: Rona Lightfoot

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jacob Dicker

2nd Scott MacLean

3rd Duncan Beattie

Judge: Rona Lightfoot