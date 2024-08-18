Results
August 18, 2024

Jacob Dicker best overall at Glenfinnan, surviving the midgees

Jacob Dicker, not at Glenfinnan [pipes|drums]
Glenfinnan, Scotland – August 17, 2024 – Even with the World Pipe Band Championships consuming almost all of the piping world’s attention, about 10 pipers competed at the Glenfinnan Highland Gathering, where Jacob Dicker of Maxville, Ontario, won two firsts and a second to hoist the overall trophy. Weather was reasonably good: overcast, breezy and a few showers, but the renowned West Highland midges were “out in force.”

Piobaireachd
1st Jacob Dicker, “The Cave of Gold”
2nd Duncan Beattie
3rd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
Judge: Iain MacFadyen

2/4 March
1st Scott MacLean
2nd Jacob Dicker
3rd Dan Lyden
Judge: Rona Lightfoot

Strathspey & Reel
1st Jacob Dicker
2nd Scott MacLean
3rd Duncan Beattie
Judge: Rona Lightfoot

 

