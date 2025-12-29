Kernaghan sees out 2025 with a Northcote win

Auckland, New Zealand – December 29, 2025 – The final piping competition of the year is traditionally New Zealand’s more casual Northcote Invitational. This year, Piers Dover and Liam Kernaghan gained the first prizes, winning the double MSR and the Medley events, respectively, with Kernaghan the overall winner of the silver quaich and NZD$500 on Medley preference.

It was the thirteenth running of the annual competition, which was moved indoors for the first time, into the Scottish regimental regalia festooned Highland Bar.

By tradition, the reigning Northcote Invitational Champion judges the event, so 2024 winner Stuart Easton assessed each event.

The contest is organized by the Auckland & District Pipe Band.

MMSSRR

1st Piers Dover ($300 – all amounts NZD)

2nd Liam Kernaghan ($200)

3rd Adam Michie ($100)

4th Louis Newman ($50)

Medley

1st Liam Kernaghan ($300)

2nd Piers Dover ($200)

3rd Adam Michie ($100)

4th Bradley Knight ($50)

Isaac Turner also competed.