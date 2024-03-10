Kevin R. Blandford Memorial kicks off Western U.S. outdoor season with a pair of wins

Gilbert, Arizona – March 2-3, 2024 – Kevin R. Blandford Memorial of Rancho Cucamonga, California, won both Grade 3 events at the Phoenix Scottish Games. Conditions at Gilbert Regional Park for early March in Arizona were ideal: 75°F (24°C) on Saturday, though an intense sun made it feel warmer, while a strong breeze on Sunday kept temperatures cooler, around 68°F (20°C). The event opened the outdoor contest season for the Western United States.

Grade 3

MSR

1st Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (1,1,1,1)

2nd Mesa Caledonian (2,2,3,2)

3rd Phoenix (3,3,2,3)

Judges: Clark Abercrombie, Bruce Gandy (piping); Stephen MacNeil (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Medley

1st Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (1,3,1,1)

2nd Phoenix (2,2,2,4)

3rd Mesa Caledonian (4,1,3,2)

4th Glendale (Gr4) (3,4,4,3)

Judges: Bruce Gandy, Stephen MacNeil (piping); Clark Abercrombie (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Glendale (1,1,1,1)

Judges: Clark Abercrombie, Bruce Gandy (piping); Stephen MacNeil (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR

1st Glendale (1,1,1,1)

Judges: Bruce Gandy, Stephen MacNeil (piping); Clark Abercrombie (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

