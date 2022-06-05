Liam Kernaghan, Greg Wilson unwrap wins at Queen’s Birthday contest
Dunedin, New Zealand – June 2-3, 2022 – Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, and Liam Kernaghan of Auckland were the big winners at the 110th annual Queen’s Birthday competition, one of New Zealand’s major solo piping events. More than 70 pipers competed on the weekend across four grades at Otago Centre, in cool but clear weather. Kernaghan won the overall A Grade for a second year in a row, and Wilson took the A Grade Piobaireachd and the Former Winners MSR.
It was the first major in-person solo contest in New Zealand in 2022 due to the pandemic. Most restrictions in New Zealand have now eased.
Former Winners MMSSRR
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand
3rd Hamish Reade, Nelson, New Zealand
4th Logan Dale, Dunedin, New Zealand
Judges: Ross Hanning, George Mason, Peter McLean
Otago MSR
1st Callum Carn, Wellington
2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland
3rd Martin McPhee, Wellington
A Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Greg Wilson
2nd Callum Carn
3rd Willie Rowe
March
1st Logan Dale
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Liam Kernaghan
4th Willie Rowe
Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Hamish Reade
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Logan Dale
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Hamish Reade
3rd Greg Wilson
NO COMMENTS YET