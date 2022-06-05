Liam Kernaghan, Greg Wilson unwrap wins at Queen’s Birthday contest

Dunedin, New Zealand – June 2-3, 2022 – Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, and Liam Kernaghan of Auckland were the big winners at the 110th annual Queen’s Birthday competition, one of New Zealand’s major solo piping events. More than 70 pipers competed on the weekend across four grades at Otago Centre, in cool but clear weather. Kernaghan won the overall A Grade for a second year in a row, and Wilson took the A Grade Piobaireachd and the Former Winners MSR.

It was the first major in-person solo contest in New Zealand in 2022 due to the pandemic. Most restrictions in New Zealand have now eased.

Former Winners MMSSRR

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand

3rd Hamish Reade, Nelson, New Zealand

4th Logan Dale, Dunedin, New Zealand

Judges: Ross Hanning, George Mason, Peter McLean

Otago MSR

1st Callum Carn, Wellington

2nd Scott Armstrong, Auckland

3rd Martin McPhee, Wellington

A Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Greg Wilson

2nd Callum Carn

3rd Willie Rowe

March

1st Logan Dale

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Liam Kernaghan

4th Willie Rowe

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Hamish Reade

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Logan Dale

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Hamish Reade

3rd Greg Wilson