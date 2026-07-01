Lidgren piping hot in Alberta chill at Edmonton and Red Deer 2026

The Alberta Society of Pipers & Drummers managed two of its bigger events in June: the Edmonton Scottish Society Highland Gathering on the 20th and the Red Deer Highland Games on the 27th.

Daniel Lidgren of Calgary had excellent days at both competitions in the Professional solo piping, winning five of the six combined events.

Some of the events at each competition were uncontested, with soloists and bands performing for comments from the judges, including Edmonton’s North Stratton at Red Deer, the band expected to contend for a potential win in Grade 2 at the 2026 World Championships in August.

In Edmonton, the weather was poor, with a high of about 12°C, and near-constant rain throughout the day. Fortunately, games organizers provided tents for the contests, sheltering solo competitors and judges. In the afternoon, the same tents helped protect bands and judges.

In Red Deer, the weather was much better: overcast and occasional light rain, temperatures reaching about 17°C, making for markedly happier competitors and judges.

Got competition results? Help keep the piping and drumming world informed! Send us your solo or pipe band results, complete with judges’ names and a photo or two if available. Email your results to

editor(at)pipesdrums.com

🏆 🥁 🎵

Red Deer Highland Games (Red Deer, Alberta, June 27, 2026)

Bands

Grade 2

Medley

North Stratton

Judges: Cam Keating, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Gordon Conn (ensemble)

MSR

North Stratton

Judges: Gordon Conn, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Cam Keating (ensemble)

Grade 4

MSR

Edmonton & District

Judges: Gordon Conn, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Cam Keating (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick March Set

1st Edmonton Youth (ens.pref.)

2nd Foothills Caledonia Youth

3rd Red Deer & District

Judges: Gordon Conn, Andrew Grant (piping); Trevor McKay (drumming); Cam Keating (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Daniel Lidgren

2nd Brennan Foley

Judge: Alex MacIntyre

MSR

1st Daniel Lidgren

2nd Brennan Foley

3rd Jesse Robson

Judge: Andrew Smith

Jig

1st Brennan Foley

2nd Daniel Lidgren

3rd Jesse Robson

Judge: Andrew Grant

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jonathon Kalyn

3rd Steve Moore

Judge: Alex MacIntyre

MSR

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jonathon Kalyn

3rd Steve Moore

Judge: Andrew Grant

Jig

1st Steve Moore

2nd Ethan DesChamps

3rd Jonathon Kalyn

Judge: Andrew Smith

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Sylvia Thiessen

Judge: Alex MacIntyre

MSR

1st Sylvia Thiessen

Judge: Gordon Conn

Jig

1st Clara Aellen

2nd Sylvia Thiessen

Judge: Andrew Grant

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Asher Yurchak

2nd Ronin McCallum

3rd Carlos Negraeff

Judge: Gordon Conn

Strathspey & Reel

1st Asher Yurchak

2nd Ronin McCallum

3rd Connor Noyes

Judge: Andrew Grant

6/8 March

1st Ronin McCallum

2nd Carlos Negraeff

3rd Holly Arychuk

Judge: Alex MacIntyre

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Emma Lyons

2nd Evan Liang

3rd Tyler Wallace

Judge: Andrew Smith

2/4 March

1st Emma Lyons

2nd Sara Kozub

3rd Katelyn Wallace

4th Tyler Wallace

Judge: Gordon Conn

Strathspey & Reel

1st Evan Liang

2nd Andrew Gayleard

3rd Emma Lyons

4th Kieran Gow-Escudero

Judge: Alex MacIntyre

Grade 5

2/4 March (A)

1st Elliana DeBruyn

2nd Jeremy Ferguson

3rd Grace McPherson

4th Sevastian Morozow

Judge: Andrew Smith

Slow Air (A)

1st Jeremy Ferguson

2nd Elliana DeBruyn

3rd Sevastian Morozow

4th Ian Meyer

Judge: Andrew Grant

2/4 March (B)

1st Isabella DeBruyn

2nd Samuel McPherson

3rd Arsh Ram

4th Jasper Guy Folkins

Judge: Andrew Smith

Slow Air (B)

1st Samuel McPherson

2nd Arsh Ram

3rd Jasper Guy Folkins

4th Isabella DeBruyn

Judge: Andrew Grant

Beginner Practice Chanter

2/4 March

1st Gavin Gow-Escudero

Judge: Gordon Conn

Solo Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

Tyler Wood

Judge: Trevor McKay

Hornpipe & Jig

Tyler Wood

Judge: Jeremy White

Grade 2

MSR

Erin Allen

Judge: Jeremy White

Hornpipe & Jig

Erin Allen

Judge: Trevor McKay

Grade 3

MSR

Graysen Ronayne

Judge: Trevor McKay

2/4 March

Graysen Ronayne

Judge: Jeremy White

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Alex Davies

2nd Dominic Beier

3rd Keenan Campbell

Judge: Jeremy White

6/8 March

1st Keenan Campbell

2nd Dominic Beier

3rd Micah Schiller

Judge: Trevor McKay

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Sam Davies

2nd Zachariah Beier

3rd Elliot Chalifoux

Judge: Trevor McKay

6/8 March

1st Sam Davies

2nd Chloe Luscombe

3rd Lachlan McCallum

Judge: Jeremy White

Beginner Pad

2/4 March

1st Bowen Graff-McRae

2nd Spencer Still

3rd Ted Sakauye

Judge: Jeremy White

Beginner Tenor

2/4 March

1st Anneliese Joosse

2nd Luke Davies

3rd Isaac Chalifoux

Judge: Jeremy White

6/8 March

1st Isaac Chalifoux

2nd Anneliese Joosse

3rd Micah MacEachern

Judge: Trevor McKay

Intermediate Bass

MSR

Isaac Taralson

Judge: Jeremy White

6/8 March

Isaac Taralson

Judge: Trevor McKay

Edmonton Scottish Society Highland Gathering (Edmonton, Alberta, June 20, 2026)

Bands

Grade 2

Medley

North Stratton

MSR

North Stratton

Grade 4

Medley

1st Edmonton & District

2nd Calgary Police Service

MSR

1st Edmonton & District

2nd Calgary Police Service

Grade 5 (Quick March Set)

1st Clan McNaughton

2nd Edmonton Youth

3rd Foothills Caledonia Youth

Judges for all band events: Dave Hicks, Stewart Smith (piping); Tim Borton (drumming); Sean Somers (ensemble).

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Daniel Lidgren

2nd Brennan Foley

Judge: Dave Hicks

MSR

1st Daniel Lidgren

2nd Jesse Robson

3rd Brennan Foley

Judge: Stewart Smith

6/8 March

1st Daniel Lidgren

2nd Brennan Foley

3rd Jesse Robson

Judge: Sean Somers

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jonathon Kalyn

Judge: Dave Hicks

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jonathon Kalyn

Judge: Sean Somers

6/8 March

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Jonathon Kalyn

Judge: Andrew Grant

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Sylvia Thiessen

2nd Kellan Harris-Still

Judge: Sean Somers

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sylvia Thiessen

2nd Kellan Harris-Still

Judge: Dave Hicks

6/8 March

1st Clara Aellen

2nd Sylvia Thiessen

Judge: Andrew Grant

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Asher Yurchak

2nd Carlos Negraeff

3rd Holly Arychuk

Judge: Dave Hicks

2/4 March

1st Asher Yurchak

2nd Holly Arychuk

3rd Ronin McCallum

Judge: Sean Somers

Jig

1st Ronin McCallum

2nd Asher Yurchak

3rd Connor Noyes

Judge: Stewart Smith

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Tyler Wallace

2nd Sara Kozub

3rd Katelyn Wallace

4th Evan Liang

5th Emma Lyons

6th Andrew Wilkowski

Judge: Sean Somers

2/4 March

1st Tyler Wallace

2nd Kieran Gow-Escudero

3rd Emma Lyons

4th Andrew Wilkowski

Judge: Stewart Smith

6/8 March

1st Kevin Leung

2nd Andrew Gayleard

3rd Andrew Wilkowski

4th Kieran Gow-Escudero

Judge: Andrew Grant

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Jeremy Ferguson

2nd Sevastian Morozow

3rd Jasper Guy Folkins

4th Yuchen Song

5th Elliana DeBruyn

Judge: Andrew Grant

Slow Air

1st Jeremy Ferguson

2nd Yuchen Song

3rd Ian Meyer

4th Sevastian Morozow

5th Arsh Ram

6th Elliana DeBruyn

Judge: Stewart Smith

Beginner Practice Chanter (Slow Air)

1st Gavin Gow-Escudero

2nd Kipling Still

3rd Flynn Laycock

4th Jeannie Bell

Judge: Sean Somers

Solo Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

Tyler Wood

Judge: Tim Borton

Hornpipe & Jig

Tyler Wood

Judge: Tim Boan

Grade 2

MSR

1st Erin Allen

2nd John Paul Cormier

Judge: Tim Borton

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Erin Allen

2nd Andrew Pietsch

Judge: Tim Boan

Grade 3 (MSR)

Graysen Ronayne

Judge: Tim Boan

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Graysen Ronayne

2nd Alex Davies

3rd Keenan Campbell

Judge: Tim Borton

6/8 March

1st Graysen Ronayne

2nd Dominic Beier

3rd Keenan Campbell

Judge: Tim Boan

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Damen Hundt

2nd Chloe Luscombe

3rd Elliot Chalifoux

Judge: Tim Borton

6/8 March

1st Sam Davies

2nd Zachariah Beier

3rd Elliot Chalifoux

Judge: Tim Boan

Beginner Drum Pad (2/4 March)

1st Spencer Still

2nd Dorothy Dorosheko

3rd Gustafson McLean

Judge: Tim Borton

Tenor

Beginner (6/8 March)

1st Anneliese Joosse

2nd Luke Davies

3rd Flora Kwiecinski

Judge: Tim Borton

Bass

Intermediate

MSR

Isaac Taralson

Judge: Tim Boan

6/8 March

Isaac Taralson

Judge: Tim Borton

Beginner

2/4 March

Lindy Wiebe

Judge: Tim Boan

6/8 March

Lindy Wiebe

Judge: Tim Borton