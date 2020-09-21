London bridges to online entry opening

The Scottish Piping Society of London has opened entries for its first-ever online solo piping competitions for those with a Competing Pipers Association C-Grade, amateur pipers and members of the society.

The events will be held over the weekend of November 7th, along with an aggregate award for best overall Scottish Piping Society of London member. The move enables amateur pipers from all over the world to compete in the events. Pipers with a CPA C-Grade are considered “Open” or “Professional” within their home organizations and must be older than 18.

“I’m delighted to be able to announce that the entries for our first online competition are now open,’ said SPSL president Michael Fitzhenry said in a statement. “Since taking the decision to remove the C-Grade events from the annual competition, the SPSL committee has been keen to provide competitive opportunities for this group of players, as well as amateur players and SPSL members, particularly those based in the south east of England. I hope that this online event provides a welcomed opportunity to the piping community.”

In 2019, the organizers had eliminated the C-Grade events due mainly to space and time constraints. With the global pandemic, they elected not to hold upper-grade events, including putting the Bratach Gorm and other elite events on hiatus.

Callum Beaumont of Linlithgow, Scotland, was the winner of the 2019 Bratach Gorm and the overall championship title in 2019. Both awards are normally qualifiers for the Glenfiddich Championship, which, like almost every piping and drumming contest on earth, has had to re-invent itself, postpone or cancel in the wake of COVID-19.

