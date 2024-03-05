Malachi Johannsen wins Redding overall, gains invite to Sun Belt Amateur Championship

Redding, California – March 2, 2024 – The thirteenth annual Redding Bagpipe Competition attracted a solid entry from across North America, and ultimately Malachi Johannsen of Modesto, California, was the Grade 1 aggregate winner, gaining an invitation to compete at the Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Championship on November 9th at the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida.

Laurie Gardner won the Grade 2 aggregate, Richard Hood was the winner in Grade 3, and Aims McGuinness won Grade 4 overall. He was also named the Fred Rutledge Memorial Piper of the Day.

The competitions are put on by the Northern Branch of the Western United States Pipe Band Association and were held at the Red Lion Hotel.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Malachi Johannsen

2nd Gavin Guidotti

3rd Magnus Stone

4th Flora Stone

5th Adam Blaine

6th Charles Martin

Judge: Jack Lee

MSR

1st Malachi Johannsen

2nd Flora Stone

3rd Connor Eckert

4th Gavin Guidotti

5th Brennan Foley

6th Adam Blaine

Judge: Ken Sutherland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Malachi Johannsen

2nd Brennan Foley

3rd Connor Eckert

4th Magnus Stone

5th Adam Blaine

6th Charles Martin

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st Magnus Stone

2nd Connor Eckert

3rd Malachi Johannsen

4th Flora Stone

5th Gavin Guidotti

6th Adam Blaine

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Laurie Gardner

2nd Colin Thurber

3rd Ted Hales

Judge: Terry Lee

MSR

1st Laurie Gardner

2nd Ted Hales

3rd Lars Lund

4th Colin Thurber

5th Iain Mackay

6th Becky Saraceno

Judge: Terry Lee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Colin Thurber

2nd Lars Lund

3rd Laurie Gardner

4th Ted Hales

5th Suzie Snell

6th Iain Mackay

Judge: Liz Tubbs

6/8 March

1st Lars Lund

2nd Colin Thurber

3rd Suzie Snell

4th Iain Mackay

5th Ted Hales

6th Laurie Gardner

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Katherine Strausser

2nd Suzie Snell

3rd Richard Hood

4th Steven Coontz

5th Carrie Wigham

6th Donald Saraceno

Judge: Ken Sutherland

2/4 March

1st Henry Cooper

2nd Lara Thomsen

3rd Steven Coontz

4th Lorraine McInnes

5th Richard Hood

6th Duncan Macleod

Judge: Liz Tubbs

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lara Thomsen

2nd Richard Hood

3rd Henry Cooper

4th Brian Schwartzberg

5th Lorraine McInnes

6th Steven Coontz

Judge: Jack Lee

6/8 March

1st Lara Thomsen

2nd Duncan Macleod

3rd Brian Schwartzberg

4th Henry Cooper

5th Steven Coontz

6th Lorraine McInnes

Judge: Ken Sutherland

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Aims McGuinness

2nd John Pozza

3rd Linda Lindsay

4th Frances McChesney

5th Martin Borge

6th Dale Wilson

Judge: Jack Lee

2/4 March

1st Aims McGuinness

2nd John Pozza

3rd Dale Wilson

4th Frances McChesney

5th Michael Carr

6th Linda Lindsay

Judge: Jack Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Dale Wilson

2nd Aims McGuinness

3rd Linda Lindsay

4th John Pozza

5th Michael Carr

6th Martin Borge

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st John Pozza

2nd Aims McGuinness

3rd Linda Lindsay

4th Frances McChesney

5th Michael Carr

6th Dale Wilson

Judge: Ken Sutherland

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Everett Johnson

2nd Becky Gondola

3rd Kirsten Murtagh

4th Tom Weeden

5th Christopher Kolm

6th Maxwell Catron

Judge: Terry Lee

Slow March/Air

1st Everett Johnson

2nd Christopher Kolm

3rd Kirsten Murtagh

4th Maxwell Catron

5th Becky Gondola

6th Tom Weeden

Judge: Liz Tubbs

Got contest results and want to see your name in lights? Just send us all the details and a pic or two.