Malachi Johannsen wins Redding overall, gains invite to Sun Belt Amateur Championship
Redding, California – March 2, 2024 – The thirteenth annual Redding Bagpipe Competition attracted a solid entry from across North America, and ultimately Malachi Johannsen of Modesto, California, was the Grade 1 aggregate winner, gaining an invitation to compete at the Sandy Jones Memorial Amateur Championship on November 9th at the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida.
Laurie Gardner won the Grade 2 aggregate, Richard Hood was the winner in Grade 3, and Aims McGuinness won Grade 4 overall. He was also named the Fred Rutledge Memorial Piper of the Day.
The competitions are put on by the Northern Branch of the Western United States Pipe Band Association and were held at the Red Lion Hotel.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Malachi Johannsen
2nd Gavin Guidotti
3rd Magnus Stone
4th Flora Stone
5th Adam Blaine
6th Charles Martin
Judge: Jack Lee
MSR
1st Malachi Johannsen
2nd Flora Stone
3rd Connor Eckert
4th Gavin Guidotti
5th Brennan Foley
6th Adam Blaine
Judge: Ken Sutherland
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Malachi Johannsen
2nd Brennan Foley
3rd Connor Eckert
4th Magnus Stone
5th Adam Blaine
6th Charles Martin
Judge: Terry Lee
6/8 March
1st Magnus Stone
2nd Connor Eckert
3rd Malachi Johannsen
4th Flora Stone
5th Gavin Guidotti
6th Adam Blaine
Judge: Jack Lee
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Laurie Gardner
2nd Colin Thurber
3rd Ted Hales
Judge: Terry Lee
MSR
1st Laurie Gardner
2nd Ted Hales
3rd Lars Lund
4th Colin Thurber
5th Iain Mackay
6th Becky Saraceno
Judge: Terry Lee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Colin Thurber
2nd Lars Lund
3rd Laurie Gardner
4th Ted Hales
5th Suzie Snell
6th Iain Mackay
Judge: Liz Tubbs
6/8 March
1st Lars Lund
2nd Colin Thurber
3rd Suzie Snell
4th Iain Mackay
5th Ted Hales
6th Laurie Gardner
Judge: Jack Lee
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Katherine Strausser
2nd Suzie Snell
3rd Richard Hood
4th Steven Coontz
5th Carrie Wigham
6th Donald Saraceno
Judge: Ken Sutherland
2/4 March
1st Henry Cooper
2nd Lara Thomsen
3rd Steven Coontz
4th Lorraine McInnes
5th Richard Hood
6th Duncan Macleod
Judge: Liz Tubbs
Strathspey & Reel
1st Lara Thomsen
2nd Richard Hood
3rd Henry Cooper
4th Brian Schwartzberg
5th Lorraine McInnes
6th Steven Coontz
Judge: Jack Lee
6/8 March
1st Lara Thomsen
2nd Duncan Macleod
3rd Brian Schwartzberg
4th Henry Cooper
5th Steven Coontz
6th Lorraine McInnes
Judge: Ken Sutherland
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Aims McGuinness
2nd John Pozza
3rd Linda Lindsay
4th Frances McChesney
5th Martin Borge
6th Dale Wilson
Judge: Jack Lee
2/4 March
1st Aims McGuinness
2nd John Pozza
3rd Dale Wilson
4th Frances McChesney
5th Michael Carr
6th Linda Lindsay
Judge: Jack Lee
Strathspey & Reel
1st Dale Wilson
2nd Aims McGuinness
3rd Linda Lindsay
4th John Pozza
5th Michael Carr
6th Martin Borge
Judge: Terry Lee
6/8 March
1st John Pozza
2nd Aims McGuinness
3rd Linda Lindsay
4th Frances McChesney
5th Michael Carr
6th Dale Wilson
Judge: Ken Sutherland
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Everett Johnson
2nd Becky Gondola
3rd Kirsten Murtagh
4th Tom Weeden
5th Christopher Kolm
6th Maxwell Catron
Judge: Terry Lee
Slow March/Air
1st Everett Johnson
2nd Christopher Kolm
3rd Kirsten Murtagh
4th Maxwell Catron
5th Becky Gondola
6th Tom Weeden
Judge: Liz Tubbs
