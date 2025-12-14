Manawatu Scottish wins fifth straight Square Day Grade 1 title

Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 13, 2025 – While pipe bands in the northern hemisphere make plans, create medleys, and count numbers, the New Zealand season started in warm, breezy conditions with the 45th annual Square Day Competition, the biggest contest in the country apart from the National Championships in March.

Manawatu Scottish easily won their fifth consecutive Square Day Grade 1 title, taking the Medley, MSR, and best drumming. Canterbury Caledonian Society made a solid debut under new Pipe-Major Piers Dover, second overall and winning the Best Bass Section trophy.

Grade 1

Overall

1st Manawatu Scottish

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society

3rd Auckland & District

Drumming: Manawatu

Bass Section: Canterbury

Medley

1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Auckland & District (2,2,2,3)

3rd Canterbury Caledonian Society (3,3,3,2)

Judges: Ben McLaughlin, Davey Welsh (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Adam Alexander (drumming)

MSR

1st Manawatu Scottish (1,2,1,1)

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (3,1,2,2)

3rd Auckland & District (2,3,3,3)

Judges: Calum Gilchrist, Adama Waghorn (piping); Brian Switalla (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)

Grade 2

Overall

1st City of Tauranga

2nd New Zealand Police

Drumming: City of Tauranga

Medley

1st City of Tauranga (1,1,1,1)

2nd New Zealand Police (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Ben McLaughlin, Davey Welsh (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Adam Alexander (drumming)

MSR

1st City of Tauranga (1,2,1,1)

2nd New Zealand Police (2,1,2,2)

Judges: Calum Gilchrist, Adama Waghorn (piping); Brian Switalla (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)

Grade 3

Overall

1st Hamilton Caledonian Society

2nd Auckland & District (Gr3)

3rd Metro Scottish

4th Red Hackle

5th Hawkes Bay Caledonian

6th Manawatu Scottish (Gr3)

Drumming: Auckland & District (MSR pref.)

Medley

1st Hamilton Caledonian Society (1,1,2,4) (ens.pref.)

2nd Metro Scottish (2,2,3,1)

3rd Auckland & District (Gr3) (3,3,1,2)

4th Red Hackle (5,5,4,5) (ens.pref.)

5th Hawkes Bay Caledonian (4,4,5,6)

6th Manawatu Scottish (Gr3) (6,6,6,3)

Judges: Ben McLaughlin, Davey Welsh (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Adam Alexander (drumming)

MSR

1st Hamilton Caledonian Society (2,1,1,5)

2nd Auckland & District (Gr3) (3,3,2,1)

3rd Metro Scottish (4,2,4,2)

4th Red Hackle (5,5,3,3)

5th Hawkes Bay Caledonian (1,4,6,6)

6th Manawatu Scottish (Gr3) (6,6,5,4)

Judges: Calum Gilchrist, Adama Waghorn (piping); Brian Switalla (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)

Grade 4

Overall

1st City Rotorua

2nd Papakura

3rd Manawatu Scottish (Gr4)

4th Red Hackle (Gr4A)

5th City of Wellington (ens.pref.)

6th Feilding Caledonian

7th Red Hackle (Gr4B)

8th Wairarapa Fern & Thistle

Drumming: Papakura

Medley

1st City Rotorua (1,1,1,2)

2nd Papakura (2,3,3,1)

3rd Manawatu Scottish (Gr4) (3,2,2,3)

4th Red Hackle (Gr4A) (5,4,4,4)

5th City of Wellington (6,5,5,5)

6th Feilding Caledonian (4,7,6,7)

7th Wairarapa Fern & Thistle (8,8,7,6) (ens.pref.)

8th Red Hackle (Gr4B) (7,6,8,8)

Judges: Ben McLaughlin, Davey Welsh (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Adam Alexander (drumming)

MSR

1st City Rotorua (1,1,1,2)

2nd Papakura (2,2,2,1)

3rd Red Hackle (Gr4A) (3,3,4,4)

4th Manawatu Scottish (Gr4) (4,4,3,5)

5th Feilding Caledonian (5,6,6,3)

6th City of Wellington (6,5,5,7)

7th Red Hackle (Gr4B) (7,7,7,8)

8th Wairarapa Fern & Thistle (8,8,8,6)

Judges: Calum Gilchrist, Adama Waghorn (piping); Brian Switalla (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)

Juvenile

1st Manawatu Scottish Youth

2nd Red Hackle Team Goose

3rd Papakura Youth

Judges: Adam Waghorn (piping), Douglas Bilsland (drumming)