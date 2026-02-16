Results
February 16, 2026

Matthew Hubbard wins fourth annual Skye K. Richendrfer Memorial Cup

St. Paul, Minnesota – February 14, 2026 – The fourth annual Skye K. Richendrfer Memorial Cup Grade 4 Piobaireachd Challenge was won by Matthew Hubbard, of Omaha, Nebraska, playing “Sir James MacDonald of the Isles’ Lament.”

The competition was held at Macalester College, organized by the Minnesota Piobaireachd Society and named in honour of the Society’s cofounder, a Macalester graduate.

The event is part of the annual Winter Warmup weekend in the Twin Cities. The top three competitors in the morning’s Grade 4 Piobaireachd competition (ground and first variation only) are invited to play their full piobaireachd for the Skye Memorial Cup.

Also competing were Colum MacKinnon and Jared Ferguson.

L-R: Bill Zadra, 2023 winner; Jim Johnson, MPS cofounder; Matthew Hubbard, 2026 winner; Justice Peterson, 2024 winner; and Michael Huddle, 2025 winner.

In addition to having his name added to the trophy, Hubbard received a bound printed copy of the complete Piobaireachd Society Collection.

Andrew Lewis, Calum MacDonald and Matthew Welch were the judges.

 

 

