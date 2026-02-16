Matthew Hubbard wins fourth annual Skye K. Richendrfer Memorial Cup

St. Paul, Minnesota – February 14, 2026 – The fourth annual Skye K. Richendrfer Memorial Cup Grade 4 Piobaireachd Challenge was won by Matthew Hubbard, of Omaha, Nebraska, playing “Sir James MacDonald of the Isles’ Lament.”

The competition was held at Macalester College, organized by the Minnesota Piobaireachd Society and named in honour of the Society’s cofounder, a Macalester graduate.

The event is part of the annual Winter Warmup weekend in the Twin Cities. The top three competitors in the morning’s Grade 4 Piobaireachd competition (ground and first variation only) are invited to play their full piobaireachd for the Skye Memorial Cup.

Also competing were Colum MacKinnon and Jared Ferguson.

In addition to having his name added to the trophy, Hubbard received a bound printed copy of the complete Piobaireachd Society Collection.

Andrew Lewis, Calum MacDonald and Matthew Welch were the judges.