Steven McWhirter wins 2025 British Solo Snare Drumming Championship

Glasgow – August 11, 2025 – Almost lost among the hubbub of Piping Live! were the British Solo Drumming Championships won by Inveraray & District’s Steven McWhirter with two firsts from the two judges.

The RSPBA’s Glasgow & West of Scotland Branch organized the event as part of the association’s series of eight solo drumming championships, culminating in the 2025 World Championships in October, to determine the 2025 Solo Drumming Champion of Champions.

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia’s Kerr McQuillan is two points ahead of Hawthorn’s Steven Shedden going into the World Solos.

British Solo Snare Drumming Championships

1st Steven McWhirter (1,1)

2nd Steven Shedden, Hawthorn (Australia), (2,2)

3rd Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery (3,4)

4th Alex Roxburgh, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (5,3)

5th Robert Graham, Cascadia (USA) (4,5)

6th Glen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland) (7,6) (adj.pref.)

7th Eli Fugate, St. Laurence O’Toole (6,7)

8th Daniel Mulcahy St. Laurence O’Toole (8,8)

9th Conor Lawlor, St. Laurence O’Toole (9,9)

10th Hamish Wallace, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (10,11) (adj.pref.)

11th Kyle Wardell, 78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada) (11,10)

12th Elizabeth Shaw, Royal Burgh of Annan (13,12)

13th Maxwell Robertson, Canterbury Caledonian Society (New Zealand) (14,13)

14th Kaitlyn Braithwaite, Canterbury Caledonian Society (12,15)

15th Arran McGowan, Kilbarchan (16,14)

16th Iain Milne, Kilbarchan (15,16)

Judges: Brian Martin, Keith Orr