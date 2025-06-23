North Stratton, Craig Sutherland, Robert Graham: all firsts at BC Games
Coquitlam, British Columbia – June 20-21, 2025 – North Stratton, Craig Sutherland and Robert Graham were the big winners at ScotFestBC, also known as the British Columbia Highland Games. Grade 2 was the top contested pipe band competition, North Stratton winning both events against two other entrants. Sutherland enjoyed a perfect sweep in the Open solo piping, the Piobaireachd held on Friday, and the MSR and Hornpipe & Jig on Saturday, and Graham won both Open snare drumming events.
Steve Foley of North Stratton was the winner of the Clifford Allen Sutton “Clutch” Memorial Trophy, judged by John Biggar across all pipe band performances except Grade 1. Harry Justice won the aggregate trophy in the Open tenor drumming.
Friday saw cool conditions with light rain, and Saturday started wet and cool but warmed up and stayed dry in the afternoon.
Simon Fraser University was the only entry in Grade 1, so they performed for comments and prize money.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
Simon Fraser University
Comments: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
MSR
Simon Fraser University
Comments: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 2
MSR
1st North Stratton (1,1,1,1)
2nd Cascadia (2,2,2,2)
3rd City of Regina (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Shaunna Hilder, Terry Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Medley
1st North Stratton (1,1,1,1)
2nd Cascadia (2,2,2,2)
3rd City of Regina (3,3,3,3)
Judges: David Hilder, Bob Worrall (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing Pipe Band (1,1,1,1)
2nd Vale United Pipe Band (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing Pipe Band (1,1,1,1)
2nd Vale United Pipe Band (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,1,1,1)
2nd White Spot 4 (2,2,4,3)
3rd Northwest Junior (4,4,2,2)
4th Keith Highlanders 4 (3,3,5,4)
5th Glendale Pipes & Drums (6,5,3,5)
6th Cascadia 4 (5,6,6,6)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior (2,1,2,1)
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,3,1,3)
3rd Glendale Pipes & Drums (3,2,3,4)
4th White Spot 4 (6,6,4,2)
5th Keith Highlanders 4 (4,4,5,6)
6th Cascadia (5,5,6,5)
Judges: Gordon Pollock, Kevin MacLean (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)
Grade 5 (Quick Marches Set)
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5 (1,1,1,1)
2nd White Spot PB (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Gordon Pollock, Kevin MacLean (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd (15 competed)
1st Craig Sutherland ($1,000 + a bottle of Macaloney’s single malt whiskey from Vancouver Island)
2nd Zephan Knichel ($500)
3rd Edward McIlwaine ($250)
4th Cameron Bonar
5th Zak Read
6th Alastair Lee
Judge: Hal Senyk, Bob Worrall
MSR
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Callum Bevan
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Connor Eckert
Judge: Alex McIntyre
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Callum Bevan
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Connor Eckert
5th Joseph Stewart
6th Zephan Knichel
Judge: Finlay MacDonald
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Colin Richdale
2nd Jeff Rowell
3rd Aiden Fowler
4th Ethan DesChamps
5th Aaron Malcomb
6th Kyle Barrie
Judge: Bob Worrall
MSR
1st Aiden Fowler
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Kyle Gaul
4th Jack Martin
5th Evan Jamieson
6th Jeff Rowell
Judge: Keith Paton
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ethan DesChamps
2nd Aiden Fowler
3rd Jeff Rowell
4th Colin Richdale
5th Evan Jamieson
6th Marcus Range
Judge: Hazel Osbourne
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Jon Scott
2nd Nate Linsley
3rd Sheldon Birkett
4th Sylvia Thiessen
5th Jeremy Thom
6th Aaron Bergen
Judge: Kevin MacLean
MSR
1st Nate Linsley
2nd Jon Scott
3rd Vienna Scheyer
4th Silas Heard
5th Sylvia Thiessen
6th Spencer Roberts
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Jig
1st Spencer Roberts
2nd Sylvia Thiessen
3rd Jeremy Thom
4th Jon Scott
5th Sheldon Birkett
6th Aaron Bergen
Judge: Gordon Pollock
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Garrett Bargabos
4th Viet-phi Vo
5th Andrew Moore
6th Duncan MacLeod
Judge: Hugh Armstrong
2/4 March
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Adrienne Quane
3rd Andrew Moore
4th Eden Svangtun
5th Gavin Calder
6th Viet-phi Vo
Judge: Hazel Osbourne
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean Underwood
2nd Viet-phi Vo
3rd Travis Nelson
4th Adrienne Quane
5th Gavin Calder
6th Garrett Bargabos
Judge: Ali Hutton
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Ricky Zhi
2nd Mairi Lister
3rd Maeve Ross
4th Keefe McWilliams
5th Elsa Wonder
6th Elijah Levangie
Judge: Ali Hutton
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ricky Zhi
2nd Joe Williamson
3rd Maeve Ross
4th Patrick Sutherland
5th Elijah Levangie
6th Mairi Lister
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Noah Pinchbeck
2nd Millie Kingston
3rd Brody Baird
4th Shona Lister
5th Liam Borthwick
6th Eli Dick
Judge: Gordon Pollock
Slow Air
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Brody Baird
3rd Caleb Lawler
4th Millie Kingston
5th Liam Borthwick
6th Shona Lister
Judge: Finlay MacDonald
Adult
2/4 March
John MacCallum
Comments: Ali Hutton
Strathspey & Reel
John MacCallum
Comments: Keith Paton
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Robert Graham
2nd Malcolm Fuller
3rd Tommi McAndrew
4th Jake Mix
Judge: Duncan Millar
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Robert Graham
2nd Tommi McAndrew
3rd Jake Mix
4th Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 1
MSR
1st Sam Linsley
2nd Megan Millar
3rd Mackenzie Wang
4th Alonso Cruz
Judge: Gregor Merry
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Megan Millar
2nd Mackenzie Wang
3rd Sam Linsley
4th Alonso Cruz
Judge: Tim Boan
Grade 2
MSR
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Keiran Stephan
4th Erin Allen
5th Max Fenwick
Judge: Tim Boan
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aiden Huston
2nd Jayce Edetsberger
3rd Keiran Stephan
4th Max Fenwick
5th Erin Allen
6th Danielle Nauss
Judge: Cam Dodson
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Noah Bozic
2nd Reilly Svangtun
Judge: Tim Boan
6/8 March
1st Reilly Svangtun
2nd Noah Bozic
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Madeleine Ferrie
2nd Maiya Frick
3rd Isaiah Dahlstrom
4th Audrey Brannon
5th Jaik Suh
Judge: Cam Dodson
6/8 March
1st Maiya Frick
2nd Madeleine Ferrie
3rd Jaik Suh
4th Audrey Brannon
5th Isaiah Dahlstrom
6th Nolan Baird
Judge: Duncan Millar
Tenor
Open
MSR
1st Harry Justice
2nd Elise Svangtun
3rd Lindsay MacGregor
4th Alexis Hagen
Judge: Duncan Millar
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Elise Svangtun
2nd Harry Justice
3rd Alexis Hagen
4th Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Gregor Merry
Intermediate
6/8 March
1st Cooper Hossack
Comments: Duncan Millar
MSR
1st Cooper Hossack
Comments: Duncan Millar
Novice
2/4 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Rosie Ferrie
3rd Tessabell Sheldon
4th Sara Mihailoff
Judge: Tim Boan
6/8 March
1st Rosie Ferrie
2nd Rowan Richdale
3rd Sara Mihailoff
4th Tessabell Sheldon
Judge: Cam Dodson
