North Stratton, Craig Sutherland, Robert Graham: all firsts at BC Games

Coquitlam, British Columbia – June 20-21, 2025 – North Stratton, Craig Sutherland and Robert Graham were the big winners at ScotFestBC, also known as the British Columbia Highland Games. Grade 2 was the top contested pipe band competition, North Stratton winning both events against two other entrants. Sutherland enjoyed a perfect sweep in the Open solo piping, the Piobaireachd held on Friday, and the MSR and Hornpipe & Jig on Saturday, and Graham won both Open snare drumming events.

Steve Foley of North Stratton was the winner of the Clifford Allen Sutton “Clutch” Memorial Trophy, judged by John Biggar across all pipe band performances except Grade 1. Harry Justice won the aggregate trophy in the Open tenor drumming.

Friday saw cool conditions with light rain, and Saturday started wet and cool but warmed up and stayed dry in the afternoon.

Simon Fraser University was the only entry in Grade 1, so they performed for comments and prize money.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

Simon Fraser University

Comments: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

MSR

Simon Fraser University

Comments: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 2

MSR

1st North Stratton (1,1,1,1)

2nd Cascadia (2,2,2,2)

3rd City of Regina (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Shaunna Hilder, Terry Lee (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Medley

1st North Stratton (1,1,1,1)

2nd Cascadia (2,2,2,2)

3rd City of Regina (3,3,3,3)

Judges: David Hilder, Bob Worrall (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing Pipe Band (1,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United Pipe Band (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing Pipe Band (1,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United Pipe Band (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

Judges: Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,1,1,1)

2nd White Spot 4 (2,2,4,3)

3rd Northwest Junior (4,4,2,2)

4th Keith Highlanders 4 (3,3,5,4)

5th Glendale Pipes & Drums (6,5,3,5)

6th Cascadia 4 (5,6,6,6)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior (2,1,2,1)

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 (1,3,1,3)

3rd Glendale Pipes & Drums (3,2,3,4)

4th White Spot 4 (6,6,4,2)

5th Keith Highlanders 4 (4,4,5,6)

6th Cascadia (5,5,6,5)

Judges: Gordon Pollock, Kevin MacLean (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

Grade 5 (Quick Marches Set)

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 5 (1,1,1,1)

2nd White Spot PB (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Gordon Pollock, Kevin MacLean (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd (15 competed)

1st Craig Sutherland ($1,000 + a bottle of Macaloney’s single malt whiskey from Vancouver Island)

2nd Zephan Knichel ($500)

3rd Edward McIlwaine ($250)

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Zak Read

6th Alastair Lee

Judge: Hal Senyk, Bob Worrall

MSR

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Callum Bevan

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Connor Eckert

Judge: Alex McIntyre

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Callum Bevan

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Connor Eckert

5th Joseph Stewart

6th Zephan Knichel

Judge: Finlay MacDonald

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Colin Richdale

2nd Jeff Rowell

3rd Aiden Fowler

4th Ethan DesChamps

5th Aaron Malcomb

6th Kyle Barrie

Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR

1st Aiden Fowler

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Kyle Gaul

4th Jack Martin

5th Evan Jamieson

6th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Keith Paton

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ethan DesChamps

2nd Aiden Fowler

3rd Jeff Rowell

4th Colin Richdale

5th Evan Jamieson

6th Marcus Range

Judge: Hazel Osbourne

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jon Scott

2nd Nate Linsley

3rd Sheldon Birkett

4th Sylvia Thiessen

5th Jeremy Thom

6th Aaron Bergen

Judge: Kevin MacLean

MSR

1st Nate Linsley

2nd Jon Scott

3rd Vienna Scheyer

4th Silas Heard

5th Sylvia Thiessen

6th Spencer Roberts

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Jig

1st Spencer Roberts

2nd Sylvia Thiessen

3rd Jeremy Thom

4th Jon Scott

5th Sheldon Birkett

6th Aaron Bergen

Judge: Gordon Pollock

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Sean Underwood

3rd Garrett Bargabos

4th Viet-phi Vo

5th Andrew Moore

6th Duncan MacLeod

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

2/4 March

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Adrienne Quane

3rd Andrew Moore

4th Eden Svangtun

5th Gavin Calder

6th Viet-phi Vo

Judge: Hazel Osbourne

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Viet-phi Vo

3rd Travis Nelson

4th Adrienne Quane

5th Gavin Calder

6th Garrett Bargabos

Judge: Ali Hutton

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Ricky Zhi

2nd Mairi Lister

3rd Maeve Ross

4th Keefe McWilliams

5th Elsa Wonder

6th Elijah Levangie

Judge: Ali Hutton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ricky Zhi

2nd Joe Williamson

3rd Maeve Ross

4th Patrick Sutherland

5th Elijah Levangie

6th Mairi Lister

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Noah Pinchbeck

2nd Millie Kingston

3rd Brody Baird

4th Shona Lister

5th Liam Borthwick

6th Eli Dick

Judge: Gordon Pollock

Slow Air

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Brody Baird

3rd Caleb Lawler

4th Millie Kingston

5th Liam Borthwick

6th Shona Lister

Judge: Finlay MacDonald

Adult

2/4 March

John MacCallum

Comments: Ali Hutton

Strathspey & Reel

John MacCallum

Comments: Keith Paton

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Robert Graham

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Tommi McAndrew

4th Jake Mix

Judge: Duncan Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Robert Graham

2nd Tommi McAndrew

3rd Jake Mix

4th Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 1

MSR

1st Sam Linsley

2nd Megan Millar

3rd Mackenzie Wang

4th Alonso Cruz

Judge: Gregor Merry

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Mackenzie Wang

3rd Sam Linsley

4th Alonso Cruz

Judge: Tim Boan

Grade 2

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Keiran Stephan

4th Erin Allen

5th Max Fenwick

Judge: Tim Boan

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Jayce Edetsberger

3rd Keiran Stephan

4th Max Fenwick

5th Erin Allen

6th Danielle Nauss

Judge: Cam Dodson

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Noah Bozic

2nd Reilly Svangtun

Judge: Tim Boan

6/8 March

1st Reilly Svangtun

2nd Noah Bozic

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Madeleine Ferrie

2nd Maiya Frick

3rd Isaiah Dahlstrom

4th Audrey Brannon

5th Jaik Suh

Judge: Cam Dodson

6/8 March

1st Maiya Frick

2nd Madeleine Ferrie

3rd Jaik Suh

4th Audrey Brannon

5th Isaiah Dahlstrom

6th Nolan Baird

Judge: Duncan Millar

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Harry Justice

2nd Elise Svangtun

3rd Lindsay MacGregor

4th Alexis Hagen

Judge: Duncan Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Elise Svangtun

2nd Harry Justice

3rd Alexis Hagen

4th Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Gregor Merry

Intermediate

6/8 March

1st Cooper Hossack

Comments: Duncan Millar

MSR

1st Cooper Hossack

Comments: Duncan Millar

Novice

2/4 March

1st Rowan Richdale

2nd Rosie Ferrie

3rd Tessabell Sheldon

4th Sara Mihailoff

Judge: Tim Boan

6/8 March

1st Rosie Ferrie

2nd Rowan Richdale

3rd Sara Mihailoff

4th Tessabell Sheldon

Judge: Cam Dodson