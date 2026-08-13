Olivia Corcoran: overall winner of CLASP Grade 1 Piping Live!
Glasgow – August 12, 2026 – The third and final CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) at the 2026 Piping Live! Festival was for Grade 1, and Olivia Corcoran of Gaithersburg, Maryland, won the overall trophy, with two light music first prizes and a third in the Piobaireachd.
The competitions were held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises.
Piobaireachd
1st John Bertino
2nd Logan Gorsuch
3rd Olivia Corcoran
4th John Hughes
5th Charles Dunbar
6th Conall McNamara
Judge: Donald MacPhee
MSR
1st Olivia Corcoran
2nd Logan Gorsuch
3rd Charles David Mitchell
4th Barry Evans
5th Conall McNamara
6th Jamie Gallagher
Judge: Andrew Bova
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Olivia Corcoran
2nd Calum Kirk
3rd Barry Evans
4th Conall McNamara
5th Charles David Mitchell
6th Anya Glover
Judge: Roddy Livingstone
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