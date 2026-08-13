Results
August 13, 2026

Olivia Corcoran: overall winner of CLASP Grade 1 Piping Live!

Olivia Corcoran

Glasgow – August 12, 2026 – The third and final CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) at the 2026 Piping Live! Festival was for Grade 1, and Olivia Corcoran of Gaithersburg, Maryland, won the overall trophy, with two light music first prizes and a third in the Piobaireachd.

The competitions were held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises.

Piobaireachd
1st John Bertino
2nd Logan Gorsuch
3rd Olivia Corcoran
4th John Hughes
5th Charles Dunbar
6th Conall McNamara
Judge: Donald MacPhee

CLASP Grade 1 Piobaireachd prizewinners: John Bertino (lL), Olivia Corcoran, John Hughes

MSR
1st Olivia Corcoran
2nd Logan Gorsuch
3rd Charles David Mitchell
4th Barry Evans
5th Conall McNamara
6th Jamie Gallagher
Judge: Andrew Bova

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Olivia Corcoran
2nd Calum Kirk
3rd Barry Evans
4th Conall McNamara
5th Charles David Mitchell
6th Anya Glover
Judge: Roddy Livingstone

 

 

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See also
Results
August 12, 2026
Kai Hay takes Pipe Idol Heat 3
Features
August 12, 2026
Piping Live! Tuesday: images from the omnipresent camera eye of Alister Sinclair
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