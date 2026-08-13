Olivia Corcoran: overall winner of CLASP Grade 1 Piping Live!

Glasgow – August 12, 2026 – The third and final CLASP (Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers) at the 2026 Piping Live! Festival was for Grade 1, and Olivia Corcoran of Gaithersburg, Maryland, won the overall trophy, with two light music first prizes and a third in the Piobaireachd.

The competitions were held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises.

Piobaireachd

1st John Bertino

2nd Logan Gorsuch

3rd Olivia Corcoran

4th John Hughes

5th Charles Dunbar

6th Conall McNamara

Judge: Donald MacPhee

MSR

1st Olivia Corcoran

2nd Logan Gorsuch

3rd Charles David Mitchell

4th Barry Evans

5th Conall McNamara

6th Jamie Gallagher

Judge: Andrew Bova

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Olivia Corcoran

2nd Calum Kirk

3rd Barry Evans

4th Conall McNamara

5th Charles David Mitchell

6th Anya Glover

Judge: Roddy Livingstone