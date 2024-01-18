Part 2 of our chat with Brìghde Chaimbeul, pipes|drums 2023 Piper of the Year

After watching Part 1 of our chat with pipes|drums 2023 Piper of the Year Brìghde Chaimbeul, those few who were unfamiliar with her music should now be converted to her extraordinary creativity.

We continue with Part 2 with the 25-year-old from Sleat, Isle of Skye, whose first language is Gaelic when she’s not communicating through her Scottish smallpipes and Highland pipes.

Chaimbeul was the co-winner of our Piper of the Year honour, along with Ally Crowley-Duncan, known to millions as “Ally the Piper.”

In addition to piping itself, the two musicians have the commonality of introducing creative piping as an ensemble instrument to vast new audiences. They should be appreciated and respected in equal measures for extending the reach of our generally misunderstood and too-often-maligned music and sound.

Brìghde Chaimbeul’s 2023 album, Carry Them With Us. is a sonic tour de force. Working with Colin Stetson, a multi-award-winning non-piping composer and performer, Chaimbeul extends the boundaries of the pipes with unorthodox tunings and rhythms, but always in good taste that respects the Celtic tradition.

She’s wise beyond her years, and, though obviously young and with a music career that’s really only started, her old soul wisdom is a tonic for the craft.

Here is Part 2 of our discussion, in which Brìghde Chaimbeul considers, among many other things, the potential for competitive Highland piping and pipe bands, to extend our own music boundaries.

Our thanks to Brìghde Chaimbeul for taking the time to share her thoughts with the piping and drumming world.

Did you like this free feature? If you haven’t already, please join the thousands of readers/viewers worldwide who support pipes|drums by purchasing an inexpensive subscription that costs about 4 cents a day.