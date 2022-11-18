Paul Mackay wins 2022 Balmoral Classic – US Junior Solo Junior Championship

Pittsburgh – November 12-13, 2022 – After a few days to retabulate results, Paul Mackay of Redmond, Washington, was announced the 2022 Balmoral Classic Champion, taking two second prizes to gain the award. Abby Long of Houston won the piobaireachd event and Leland Reid, Germantown, Maryland, took the MSR.

Mackay received a set of blackwood MacRae pipes donated by McCallum Bagpipes, and tuition plus meals and lodging for two weeks at the 2023 Balmoral summer sessions. The second to sixth overall place-winners receive tuition for one week at any of the 2023 Balmoral School summer sessions.

The competition is put on every year by the Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming.

Piobaireachd

1st Abby Long, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

2nd Paul Mackay, “Clan Campbell’s Gathering”

3rd Liam Horne, Bristol, Virginia, “Too Long In This Condition”

4th Alexandra Knox, Woodbine, Maryland, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

5th Leland Reid, “Lament for Kinlochmoidart” (#1)

MSR

1st Leland Reid, “Inveran,” “Catlodge,” “Sandy Cameron”

2nd Paul Mackay, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “Dornie Ferry,” “The Brown-Haired Maid”

3rd Liam Horne, “Invergordon’s Welcome to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” “Lady Loudon,” “Major David Manson”

4th Thomas DeBuchananne, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, “Glen Caladh Castle,” “Cabar Feidh,” “Willie Murray’s Reel”

5th Calum MacNeil, Dearborn, Michigan, “Major Manson’s Farewell to Clachanstrushal,” “Captain Colin Campbell,” “Lt-Col D.J.S. Murray”

Various prizes were given to the award-winners, including a Murray Blair Digital Chanter, a set of Kitchen Pipes donated by Scotts Highland Services, a McCallum Long Blackwood Practice Chanter, a gift certificate for pipetunes.ca.

Also competing: Thomas DeBuchananne, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; Roy Huang, Stouffville, Ontario; Alexandra Knox, Woodbine, Maryland; Elizabeth Knox, Woodbine, Maryland; Logan McGregor, Midlothian, Virginia; and Joseph Thompson, Rockville, Maryland.

Amy Garson, Robert Wallace, and Lezlie Webster judged both events.