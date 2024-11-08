Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia P-M Ross Harvey resigns; Calum Watson appointed new leader

In a stunning development, Ross Harvey, pipe-major of the Grade 1 Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, has resigned only a season removed from winning the band’s first World Championship.

Pipe-Sergeant Calum Watson has been appointed pipe-major. Watson has been a member of the organization for decades, and is one of the world’s top competitive solo pipers.

According to the band, Harvey made the decision in order to commit more time to his young family. He is Senior Piping Instructor at George Watsons College, winners of Juvenile at the 2024 World Pipe Band Championships, through one of the best piping and drumming teaching programs in the UK.

“It has been the privilege of my life to lead the fine men and women of our band for the last nine seasons, many of whom I have been lucky enough to mentor from the very beginning of their piping journey,” Ross Harvey said. “I’ll be forever grateful for the support I’ve received from all the playing members, notably Gordon Brown, Kerr McQuillan, Alexander Scougall, Calum Watson, Grant Walker and David Burnside; Brian Gilda from our dedicated sponsor Peoples Ford, from our hard-working committee, and from my family, without whom I wouldn’t have been able to lead the band for such a significant period of time.

“I leave the band in the hands of the immeasurably talented Calum Watson. This is the start of an exciting new chapter under Calum and Kerr’s leadership, in a position to be competitive at the top end of Grade 1 for the next decade, and of that, I am incredibly proud.”

A 30-year member of the organization, Harvey held the role for seven seasons after Ross Walker retired following the 2025 season. Harvey’s tenure included 2020 and 2021 when UK pipe band competitions were suspended due to the pandemic.

“I’m sure I speak for the full band, past and present when I thank Ross for his unwavering dedication over the past twenty-plus years. He was the pipe-major to finally lead the band to lifting the World Championship title after 40 years in Grade 1 and nothing will be able to rival the jubilation felt by all of us in that moment,” new Pipe-Major Calum Watson said. “On a personal note, I’d like to thank Ross for the guidance he’s provided me since the beginning of my piping career. It has been a privilege to serve as his pipe sergeant for the last seven years, and I’m immensely grateful for all the opportunities he’s given me.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be taking over the band in its current position; the commitment and talent of the team is first rate which will greatly assist me in transitioning into the pipe-major’s role heading into the 2025 season.”

The news comes as a certain shock to the pipe band world, since Boghall enjoyed another solid competition season in 2024, winning the British Championship, second at the Scottish, third at the European, fourth at the UK, and fifth at the World’s.

The band staged their “Cabar Feidh” Pre-World’s Concert in August 2024 to rave reviews. Boghall placed second both as a band and drum section in the RSPBA’s 2024 Champion of Champions table.

The news comes only a year after another leadership change: Kerr McQuillan took on the lead-drummer position after Gordon Brown, who had led the corps for nearly 30 years, retired.

“I would like to thank Ross for the faith he showed in appointing me as his leading-drummer after Gordon Brown decided to retire at the end of 2022,” McQuillan said. “It was clearly a huge challenge handed to me at a relatively young age, when compared to most of my peers in Grade 1. However, Boghall has always enjoyed a reputation over many years for giving our youngsters exposure to the top of the pipe band tree and Ross Harvey has continued to carry that torch during his leadership.

“Between us, we’ve collectively created some of our most special memories as a band. We’ve worked extremely well together and formed a Worlds winning partnership within a short period of time. I wish Ross and his family all the very best for the future.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Calum as we move into the 2025 season. Calum and I have a very close bond and have worked closely musically over the last few years and on the Cabar Fèidh concert last year. I have no doubt that this to be a seamless and transition of leadership.”

The band collectively thanked Ross Harvey for “the years of dedication that Ross has given to the band and would like to wish him and his family all the very best.”

Harvey’s decision to step down follows Richard Parkes’ retirement in September after 43 years as pipe-major of 13-time World Champions Field Marshal Montgomery, and only days after the same band announced that Lead-Drummer Gareth McLees had left the band.