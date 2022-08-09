Features
August 09, 2022

Piping Live! – Tuesday Photo Feature by Alister Sinclair

Piping Live! is back in full force and that means our favourite Scottish photographer Alister Sinclair is out there each day capturing the festival for you.

We asked Alister if he’d like to share with us his favourite images from each day, so here are pics from Tuesday, August 9th, including pics from the International Quartets, Dr. Angus MacDonald, and various band performances around town.

We hope you enjoy Alister’s shots, and just click on each to get a larger image.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for Alister Sinclair’s pics from Piping Live! each day!

Northwest Junior Pipe Band bass drummer. [Photo Alister Sinclair]

