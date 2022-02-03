All those years ago: revisiting our 2019 World’s Photo Feature

While the future looks brighter, with most bands slowly returning to in-person practices, the piping and drumming world is still pretty dreich. The last World Pipe Band Championships were only two-and-a-half years ago, but for most it seems like an eternity.

We thought it would be a good time to revisit our 2019 World’s Photo Feature by acclaimed Scottish photographer Alister Sinclair.

You might notice a few changes since August 2019. Canterbury Caledonian Society has a new pipe-major, and the 2019 World’s was in fact the final competition performance by P-M Richard Hawke. Similarly, David Wilton is now pipe-major of Police Scotland Fife, with Douglas Murray deciding to move on and, unfortunately, Glasgow Skye Association is still looking for a pipe-major and lead-drummer, as the band plans to rebuild in 2022.

We hope our 2019 photo feature helps to warm your heart, as well as your fingers and wrists, as we look ahead by looking back to what was and what will still be.

pipes|drums is pleased to bring our readers a terrific photo feature from the Friday Grade 1 events at the World Pipe Band Championships.

All photos are by Alister Sinclair, one of Scotland’s most accomplished landscape photographers and the greatest photographer in the pipe band world.

Enjoy!

Related

The World’s in images #2, by Alister Sinclair



The World’s in images #3, by Alister Sinclair



Alister Sinclair’s favourite photos – Piping & Drumming

