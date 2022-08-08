Features
August 08, 2022

Piping Live! – Monday Photo Feature by Alister Sinclair

Piping Live! is back in full force and that means our favourite Scottish photographer Alister Sinclair is out there each day capturing the festival for you.

We asked Alister if he’d like to share with us his favourite images from each day, so we begin with pics from Monday, August 8th, which began with the Piping Live! Big Band, continued with the Masters Solo Piping Competition, and took in the performance by the Ross Miller Trio.

We hope you enjoy Alister’s shots, and just click on each to get a much larger image.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for Alister Sinclair’s pics from Piping Live! each day!

 

The Piping Live! Big Band on parade through Glasgow. [Photo Alister Sinclair]

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21
Next page

