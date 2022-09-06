Pleasanton returns and North Stratton takes two

Pleasanton, California – September 3-4, 2022 – The 156th Scottish Highland Gathering & Games at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in the northern California town of Pleasanton returned after a few years’ absence, attracting a strong entry from bands and soloists. The top band contests were won on both days by Grade 2 North Stratton of Edmonton, Alberta, fresh off their appearance at the World Championships. The competitions were spread over two days, each band performing a different requirement.

Featured on the judging panel was Richard Parkes, pipe-major of 2022 World Champions Field Marshal Montgomery.

Grade 2

Medley

1st North Stratton (1,1,1,1)

2nd Portland Metro (2,2,3,2)

3rd Wasatch & District (3,3,2,3)

Judges: Jamie Cuthill, Richard Parkes (piping); Bob Worrall (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

MSR

1st North Stratton (1,1,1,2)

2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,1)

3rd Wasatch & District (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Alan Bevan, Rene Cusson (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Silicon Valley (3,2,1,1)

2nd Pasadena Scottish (1,1,3,3)

3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (2,3,2,2)

Judges: Alan Bevan, Rene Cusson (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)

MSR

1st Silicon Valley (1,1,2,1)

2nd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (2,2,1,2)

3rd Pasadena Scottish (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Jamie Cuthill, Richard Parkes (piping); Bob Worrall (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Grade 4

Medley

1st City of Angels (3,3,1,1)

2nd Silicon Valley (2,2,3,2)

3rd Wasatch & District (4,4,4,3)

4th Nicholson (1,1,8,6)

5th Utah (6,6,2,4)

6th Jefferson (5,5,5,8)

7th Irish Pipers Band of San Francisco (7,7,6,5)

8th House of Scotland (8,8,7,7)

Judges: Rene Cusson, Ken Eller (piping); Alan Bevan (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)

MSR

1st City of Angels (2,1,1,1)

2nd Nicholson (1,2,3,2)

3rd Wasatch & District (4,3,4,3)

4th Silicon Valley (5,4,2,4)

5th Irish Pipers Band of San Francisco (ens.pref.) (6,6,5,5)

6th Utah (3,7,6,6)

7th Jefferson (8,5,7,8)

8th House of Scotland (7,8,8,7)

Judges: Richard Parkes, Bob Worrall (piping); Jamie Cuthill (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Grade 5

March Medley

1st Prince Charles Junior (1,1,1,1)

2nd Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office (ens.pref.) (3,3,2,3)

3rd University of California Riverside (2,2,3,4)

4th Humboldt Highlanders (5,5,7,2)

5th Utah (4,4,6,7)

6th Jefferson (ens.pref.) (7,7,4,5)

7th Pasadena Scottish (6,6,5,6)

Judges: Alan Bevan, Rene Cusson (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)

March,Slow March,March

1st Prince Charles Junior (1,1,1,1)

2nd Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office (3,2,5,4)

3rd University of California Riverside (2,4,6,3)

4th Utah (7,3,2,5)

5th Jefferson (4,5,4,8)

6th MacIntosh (5,7,3,7)

7th Humboldt Highlanders (8,6,7,2)

8th Pasadena Scottish (6,8,8,6)

Judges: Jamie Cuthill, Richard Parkes (piping); Bob Worrall (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)

Open Solo Piping

Piobaireachd (five competed)

1st Jonathan Grady

2nd Charlie Morris

3rd Matt Turnbull

4th Justin Howland

5th Erik Leiken

Judge: Bob Worrall

MSR (four competed)

1st Charlie Morris

2nd Justin Howland

3rd Jonathan Grady

4th Erik Leiken

Judge: Richard Parkes

Hornpipe & Jig (four competed)

1st Jonathan Grady

2nd Charlie Morris

3rd Justin Howland

4th Erik Leiken

Judge: Alan Bevan

Solo Drumming

Open Snare (one played)

MSR

1st Duncan McPherson

Judge: John Fisher

Grade 1

MSR (three competed)

1st Terrance Cadiente

2nd Alexandrea Bieschke

3rd Matthew Biggs

Judge: Jim Sim

Hornpipe & Jig (two competed)

1st Matthew Biggs

2nd Terrance Cadiente

Judge: John Fisher

Open Bass

MSR

1st Jeff Gordon

2nd Tangerine Hill

Judge: John Fisher

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jeff Gordon

Judge: Jim Sim