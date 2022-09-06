Pleasanton returns and North Stratton takes two
Pleasanton, California – September 3-4, 2022 – The 156th Scottish Highland Gathering & Games at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in the northern California town of Pleasanton returned after a few years’ absence, attracting a strong entry from bands and soloists. The top band contests were won on both days by Grade 2 North Stratton of Edmonton, Alberta, fresh off their appearance at the World Championships. The competitions were spread over two days, each band performing a different requirement.
Featured on the judging panel was Richard Parkes, pipe-major of 2022 World Champions Field Marshal Montgomery.
Grade 2
Medley
1st North Stratton (1,1,1,1)
2nd Portland Metro (2,2,3,2)
3rd Wasatch & District (3,3,2,3)
Judges: Jamie Cuthill, Richard Parkes (piping); Bob Worrall (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)
MSR
1st North Stratton (1,1,1,2)
2nd Portland Metro (2,2,2,1)
3rd Wasatch & District (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Alan Bevan, Rene Cusson (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Silicon Valley (3,2,1,1)
2nd Pasadena Scottish (1,1,3,3)
3rd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (2,3,2,2)
Judges: Alan Bevan, Rene Cusson (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)
MSR
1st Silicon Valley (1,1,2,1)
2nd Kevin R. Blandford Memorial (2,2,1,2)
3rd Pasadena Scottish (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Jamie Cuthill, Richard Parkes (piping); Bob Worrall (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)
Grade 4
Medley
1st City of Angels (3,3,1,1)
2nd Silicon Valley (2,2,3,2)
3rd Wasatch & District (4,4,4,3)
4th Nicholson (1,1,8,6)
5th Utah (6,6,2,4)
6th Jefferson (5,5,5,8)
7th Irish Pipers Band of San Francisco (7,7,6,5)
8th House of Scotland (8,8,7,7)
Judges: Rene Cusson, Ken Eller (piping); Alan Bevan (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)
MSR
1st City of Angels (2,1,1,1)
2nd Nicholson (1,2,3,2)
3rd Wasatch & District (4,3,4,3)
4th Silicon Valley (5,4,2,4)
5th Irish Pipers Band of San Francisco (ens.pref.) (6,6,5,5)
6th Utah (3,7,6,6)
7th Jefferson (8,5,7,8)
8th House of Scotland (7,8,8,7)
Judges: Richard Parkes, Bob Worrall (piping); Jamie Cuthill (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)
Grade 5
March Medley
1st Prince Charles Junior (1,1,1,1)
2nd Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office (ens.pref.) (3,3,2,3)
3rd University of California Riverside (2,2,3,4)
4th Humboldt Highlanders (5,5,7,2)
5th Utah (4,4,6,7)
6th Jefferson (ens.pref.) (7,7,4,5)
7th Pasadena Scottish (6,6,5,6)
Judges: Alan Bevan, Rene Cusson (piping); Ken Eller (ensemble); John Fisher (drumming)
March,Slow March,March
1st Prince Charles Junior (1,1,1,1)
2nd Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office (3,2,5,4)
3rd University of California Riverside (2,4,6,3)
4th Utah (7,3,2,5)
5th Jefferson (4,5,4,8)
6th MacIntosh (5,7,3,7)
7th Humboldt Highlanders (8,6,7,2)
8th Pasadena Scottish (6,8,8,6)
Judges: Jamie Cuthill, Richard Parkes (piping); Bob Worrall (ensemble); Jim Sim (drumming)
Open Solo Piping
Piobaireachd (five competed)
1st Jonathan Grady
2nd Charlie Morris
3rd Matt Turnbull
4th Justin Howland
5th Erik Leiken
Judge: Bob Worrall
MSR (four competed)
1st Charlie Morris
2nd Justin Howland
3rd Jonathan Grady
4th Erik Leiken
Judge: Richard Parkes
Hornpipe & Jig (four competed)
1st Jonathan Grady
2nd Charlie Morris
3rd Justin Howland
4th Erik Leiken
Judge: Alan Bevan
Solo Drumming
Open Snare (one played)
MSR
1st Duncan McPherson
Judge: John Fisher
Grade 1
MSR (three competed)
1st Terrance Cadiente
2nd Alexandrea Bieschke
3rd Matthew Biggs
Judge: Jim Sim
Hornpipe & Jig (two competed)
1st Matthew Biggs
2nd Terrance Cadiente
Judge: John Fisher
Open Bass
MSR
1st Jeff Gordon
2nd Tangerine Hill
Judge: John Fisher
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jeff Gordon
Judge: Jim Sim
