PPBSO makes no band re-grades; Johnstone elevated to Professional solo piping

The Pipers & Pipe Band Society has regraded none of its member bands for the 2024 competition season, and only one solo piper was moved to the Professional class.

The organization’s Music Committee proposed that Kayleigh Johnstone of Aurora, Ontario, be elevated to Professional in both Piobaireachd and Light Music. The association’s board of directors officially approved the recommendation.

After the Peel Regional Police were undefeated in Grade 2 on the 2023 Ontario circuit, some thought the band might be moved to Grade 1. While Peel enjoyed a perfect year locally, the band was ninth in Grade 2 in the 20-band competition decided by a single MSR performance at the World Championships.

Johnstone joins her older brother, Colin, in the Professional solo piping class. She achieved PPBSO Champion Supreme status in Senior Amateur Piobaireachd and Light Music in 2023 and gained the award in 2022 for Senior Amateur Piobaireachd.

The PPBSO divides its piobaireachd grades into “Senior,” “Intermediate,” “Junior,” and “Novice,” opting not to use the usual North American amateur Grade 1, 2, etc. format. The system allows some amateur soloists to compete in different levels of light music and piobaireachd, depending on their abilities and experience in each domain.

The upgrades go into effect with the new calendar year. Johnstone’s final competition as an amateur will be at the George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Invitational in Hamilton, Ontario, on November 18th.

No details are known about other solo regradings.