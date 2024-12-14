Redding set to go with Sandy Jones Memorial qualifier for Grade 1 amateur pipers

The annual Redding Amateur Solo Piping Competition will for the second time serve as a qualifying contest for the Pipe-Major Sandy Jones Memorial Invitational when the event goes ahead on March 1-2 at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding, California.

The aggregate winner of the Grade 1 events at Redding will be invited to the Sandy Jones Memorial in Orlando, Florida, in November, which is held as part of the Sun Belt Invitational (An Crios Greine) for professional pipers in Orlando.

​The Redding Amateur holds events for non-Professional/Open pipers from Grade 1 to Grade 5, and is put on by California’s St. Florian Piping Society, with full sanctioning by the Western Pipe Band Association. The Caledonian Club of San Francisco and St. Andrews Society of San Francisco are also sponsors, along with organizations like Lee & Sons Bagpipes, McCallum Bagpipes, and Tartantown.

Jack Lee, Ryan Murray, and Liz Tubbs will judge the events. The contest is now open for online entry.

Malachi Johannsen of Modesto, California, was the Grade 1 overall winner of the 2024 Redding Amateur Solo Piping and went on to win the 2024 Sandy Jones Memorial.

