News
April 29, 2026

Ross Miller drops new single: “Would Paddy Not Dance?”

The redoubtable Ross Miller is dropping his latest single, “Would Paddy Not Dance?”, featuring his familiar-but-always-new Highland piping creativity, on April 30th across all major streaming platforms.

The track isn’t just Miller on the Highland pipes, but combines everyone in the Ross Miller Band: Charlie Stewart (fiddle), Graeme Armstrong (guitar), Rory Matheson (keys), Ross Saunders (bass guitar), and Rory Grindlay (drums).

And the single is a humorous take that combines Miller’s arrangements of the traditional jigs “Paddy’s Leather Breaches” and “Would the Minister Not Dance?” and his own new reel composition, “El Retiro Park.”

The track coincides with the Ross Miller Band’s performances at the Shetland Folk Festival. Enthusiasts can pre-save it on Spotify, Apple Music and all major platforms.

Miller is a true professional musician, pursuing a career in music since graduating from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with a bachelor’s degree in piping. He’s a stalwart member of the reigning World Champions, Inveraray & District, and a regular prize-winner in solo piping competitions.

 

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