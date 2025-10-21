Ross Miller Trio starts seven-gig UK tour Nov. 26th in England

The irrepressible piper Ross Miller is taking his band on the UK road, when the Ross Miller Trio launches a tour in Leeds, the first time the band has ventured into England.

The award-winning trio consists of Miller on pipes, fiddler Charlie Stewart, and guitarist Graeme Armstrong. The tour will include seven stops.

Here are the dates and venues, along with a few comments on each from Miller:

Wednesday, November 26th – The Attic, Leeds. “My first-ever show under my own name in England. Leeds is a fantastic music city and I can’t wait to start my tour there.”

Thursday, November 27th – Anteros Arts Foundation, Norwich, England. “A lovely venue in another great music city where I had a great time earlier in the year with the Chilli Pipers.”

Friday, November 28th – The Green Note, London. “An iconic venue in the Big Smoke, this intimate gig will be a great way to kick off St. Andrews Night weekend.”

Saturday, November 29th – Queen Margaret Hall, Linlithgow, Scotland. “A hometown show for me, alongside my full band, the only chance to hear the full band on this tour.”

Tuesday, December 2nd – Brodick Hall, Isle of Arran, Scotland. “I loved my time teaching on Arran for five years, where I was the first pipe-major of the Isle of Arran Music School Pipe Band. We’ll be joined on the night by young musicians from the island, showcasing their talents.

Thursday, December 4th – An Tobar, Isle of Mull, Scotland. “My first musical visit to this island steeped in piping history!”

Friday, December 5th – Inveraray Inn, Inveraray, Scotland. “The final stop on my Trio Tour, and we’ll be joined by a quartet from the current World Pipe Band Champions in their hometown – a unique opportunity to hear some top-quality piping up close.”

Miller’s musical career focuses on Highland pipes. His album, The Roke, was nominated for Trad Album of the Year at the 2020 MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards, and he published an accompanying homonymous music collection in 2022. Miller is also well-kent for his annual creative Christmas videos and as a piper with 2025 World Champions Inveraray & District.

He intimated that the Ross Miller Trio have recorded a new single that will be released at a concert at Celtic Connections in Glasgow on January 31st.