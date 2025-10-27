RSPBA clarifies membership fees hike and charges for “overseas” bands

As reported, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association announced that registration/membership fees for 2026 would increase by 5% for both UK and non-UK bands wishing to compete in the association’s sanctioned events.

The fee hike was the second in three years. In 2022, the RSPBA increased membership registration fees by 5% “in order that we can continue to function as an organization.”

At the time of the previous news story’s publication, we had not received a response from the organization to our request to provide further details on the rationale for the increase. We also asked for more information on why the RSPBA is the only pipe band association that does not have reciprocity with other recognized associations and honours a visiting band’s membership with the organization in their jurisdiction.

We eventually heard from an RSPBA spokesperson, and we’re pleased to add to the story with their information.

Stressing that their comments had been “cleared with RSPBA HQ,” the RSPBA spokesperson said, “Band fees have not gone up since 2022. Many costs [such as] energy, staff costs, have increased during that time, so we have had to make a modest increase in subscriptions to keep pace with increased overheads. This 5% increase is the first in three years and equates to approximately 30 pence per band member per year.”

The spokesperson added, “The stated objectives of the RSPBA are to promote and encourage the culture and advancement of pipe band music internationally and to create and maintain a bond of fellowship with all pipe band personnel throughout the world. This is done through operating a proper system of pipe band rules. These apply to contests across the world.

“Overseas bands pay a reduced membership fee to the RSPBA. In their own country, they conform to the same RSPBA system of adjudication and grading and have access to the RSPBA’s qualified adjudicators and assessors. If they come to the UK, they have the same entitlement to enter contests (major or minor) for their grade as a UK-based band. This ensures a level playing field.”

Numerous associations deviate from the RSPBA’s “proper system of pipe band rules.” A few examples include the Chicago Highland Games and the Virginia International Tattoo American Championship at Norfolk, Virginia. Both of those events use eight-judge panels.

Other competitions frequently use their own rules, and no association adheres to the RSPBA’s “MAP” (Music and Playing) lists of tunes for lower-grade events.

When asked about member benefits for non-UK bands, beyond gaining the right to compete, the RSPBA responded, “Many RSPBA-trained tutors and assessors also support overseas training courses. We offer access to education at a lower cost than other organizations.”

We asked several pipe band associations for examples of tutors’ and assessors’ support for RSPBA training courses. All responded on condition that their name or association would not be attributed to their comments.

“The only thing we have done is hire a few adjudicators from the RSPBA,” said one leader. “We have not received their support or anything like that.”

Another leader commented, “We have not taken advantage of any RSPBA folks for any programs. I haven’t heard anything about any Scottish RSPBA representatives helping.”

“I’m pretty sure we haven’t used any of those services,” said another association leader. “We’ve had a few adjudicator training sessions, but that’s been outside of any formal RSPBA thing.”

We wondered if the RSPBA subsidizes costs when a non-RSPBA association employs RSPBA judges or teachers.

The RSPBA spokesperson confirmed that when “an overseas organization uses RSPBA-trained tutors or adjudicators, that overseas course or contest organizer pays the costs.”

Associations worldwide reportedly must have their request approved by the RSPBA before bringing in an RSPBA judge.