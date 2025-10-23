RSPBA raises membership fees for both UK and non-UK bands

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has increased membership fees by 5% for bands wishing to compete in RSPBA-sanctioned events.

The across-the-board annual band registration fee increase applies to UK-resident and “overseas” competitors.

The association’s rationale for the fee hike was to “support essential activities,” outlined as “administrative and financial costs involved in managing our operations – including the preparation of schedules, allocations, and arrangements for both major and minor competitions.”

UK Juvenile Band: £252

UK Adult Band: £277

UK New Juvenile Band: £277

UK New Adult Band: £302

Affiliate Fees (overseas)

Non-UK Juvenile Band: £210

Non-UK Adult Band: £231

Bands that are current RSPBA members must pay their registration by November 30, 2025, or face an additional 20% charge. No penalty will be charged if the band’s registration is new or inactive.

Bands from outside the UK that are members of an “RSPBA subscribed affiliate association” pay 50%.

The RSPBA is the only association in the world that requires bands in good standing with another recognized association to pay an additional membership registration fee. All other associations have a blanket reciprocal agreement.

When an RSPBA member band travels abroad to compete, they do not have to pay any amount, apart from standard competition event entry fees, to participate.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support,” the RSPBA wrote in a statement, signed by the association’s board of directors, and addressed to directors of UK-member band secretaries. “Your band registration fees play a vital role in enabling the Association to operate effectively, administer membership services, and support our dedicated volunteers—ensuring the successful delivery of the major championships in 2026 and beyond.”

According to several sources, the RSPBA did not consult their member bands before increasing fees.

Approximately one-third of competing bands at the 2025 World Championships were members of affiliate organizations, each paying an overseas membership fee to participate in the spectacle, which is heavily marketed and distinguished by its international nature.

“It’s very steep, and seems unreasonably expensive in addition to entry fees and the huge cost of travelling to Scotland,” said one leader of a non-UK pipe band who spoke on condition their name not be used. “But what can you do?”

At publication time, the RSPBA had not responded to a request for additional clarity.