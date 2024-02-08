ScottishPower on the hunt for drummers after departures

The Grade 1 perennial World Championship-contending ScottishPower Pipe Band is looking for drummers after departures from the band’s drum corps.

The band did not discuss the change in detail, saying only, “A handful of members have left for various reasons, and our recruitment drive is to strengthen our position as a leading Grade 1 band.”

The departures include tenor drummer Iona Fawcett, who departed in December under reportedly acrimonious circumstances within the band. Since the end of the 2023 competition season, five other tenor players are also no longer with the band. Fawcett, who was the band’s leading-tenor from 2013 until November 2023, described the situation in a social media post as “a mass walkout, including six female members.”

The band’s Facebook page post read, “ScottishPower Pipe Band is looking to recruit for our tenor section. G1 experience preferred, but not essential if you have the ability and drive to play at the top level.”

Drummers interested in joining ScottishPower are invited to contact Leading-Drummer Jake Jørgensen by email.

One of the world’s elite Grade 1 bands, ScottishPower had another solid season in 2023, featuring in the top six at all major championships, apart from the World’s, where the band finished eighth.

Under Pipe-Major Chris Armstrong and Jørgensen the band is renowned for its creative and engaging medley arrangements.

The band’s “SP+R” concert at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in August 2019 was a well-reviewed sold-out success.