August 17, 2025

Sean McKeown wins the overall solo piping trophy at 2025 Crieff Games

Sean McKeown competing at the 2025 Crieff Highland Games.

Crieff, Scotland – August 17, 2025 – In the aftermath of the all-consuming World Pipe Band Championships, a group of die-hard solo piping competitors turned out for the Crieff Highland Games, where Sean McKeown of Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, won the Piobaireachd and was third in the MSR to win the overall trophy.

The weather was spectacular.

Piobaireachd
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
3rd Kyle Cameron, Rosemarkie, Scotland
4th Callum Carn, Glasgow
5th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
Judges: Peter McCallister, Bill Wotherspoon

MSR
1st Arran Green, Bannockburn, Scotland
2nd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
3rd Sean McKeown
4th Callum Carn
5th Walter Glendinning, Maryland
Judges: Euan Anderson, Jimmy Banks

Juniors
MSR
1st Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
2nd Sam Foote, New Zealand
3rd Kai Hay, Buckhaven, Scotland
4th Alasdair Bullock, Oban, Scotland
5th Jack Folan, Glasgow
6th Lily Roberston, Oban, Scotland
Judges: Euan Anderson, Jimmy Banks

Jig
1st Kai Hay
2nd Sam Foote
3rd Magnus Stone
4th Nickolas Jackson
5th Lily Robertson
6th Iain Lyngh
Judge: Euan Anderson

 

