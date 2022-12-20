McKeown, Maxwell win top overall prizes at Fall World Onlines

The Internet – November-December 2022 – The Fall 2022 edition of the World Online Piping & Drumming Championships took in more than 600 entries across 80 events with contestants submitting videos of their performances that were then assesses over several weeks by judges around the world.

The top solo piping aggregate prize went to Sean McKeown of Bowmanville, Ontario, while Vancouver’s Grant Maxwell scooped up the overall in the uncontested Open/Professional snare drumming.

The event is organized by BagpipeLessons.com and sponsored by R.G. Hardie & Co.

All results, videos and judges’ comments can be found here, and the top awards are below.

Aggregate Piping Winners

Open/Professional: Sean McKeown

Grade 1: Colin Forrest, Canada

Grade 2: Paul Mackay, USA

Grade 3: Aiken Madan, USA

Grade 4: Zyggy Gray, Australia

Grade 5: Sean Stewart, Scotland

Beginner: Julian Chua, Singapore

Drumming

Overall Snare Winners

Open/Professional: Grant Maxwell

Grade 1: Tommi McAndrew, Scotland

Grade 2: Tommi McAndrew, Scotland

Grade 3: Daniel Liu, New Zealand

Grade 4: Daniel Liu, New Zealand

Grade 5 Andrew Bryce, New Zealand

Beginner: Ewan Christopher, Canada

Overall Tenor Winners

Grade 1: Erin McRobbie, Scotland

Grade 2: Erin McRobbie, Scotland

Grade 3: Gale Walker, Canada

Overall Bass Winners

Intermediate: Gale Walker, Canada

Novice: Yuen Ka Ming, Hong Kong

Solo Piping

Open/Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Sean McKeown, Lament for the Children

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament

3rd Ryan Murray, The Park Piobaireachd (No.2)

4th James MacHattie, Lady Margaret MacDonald’s Salute

5th Scott Armstrong, The Rout of the Lowland Captain

6th John Dew, The Battle of Auldearn (No.2)

Judge: Nick Hudson

MSR

1st Ian K. MacDonald, MacLean from Pennycross,Arniston Castle,John Morrison of Assynt House

2nd John Dew, The Taking of Beaumont Hamel Gavin Fergusson John McKechnie’s Big Reel

3rd Sean McKeown, Donald Maclellan of Rothsay, Inveraray Castle, Alick C MacGregor

4th Darran Forrest, Jimmy Young, Susan MacLeod and Major David Manson

5th Jack Williamson, Knightswood Celidh, Dora MacLeod, Cockerel in the Creel

6th Joe Biggs, Mrs. Duncan MacFadyen, John MacDougall Gilles, Broadford Bay

Judge: Terry Lee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sean McKeown, Gordon MacRaes Favorite, The Theif of Lochaber

2nd John Dew, Dora Watt The Falconer

3rd James MacHattie, Emily Kate MacLellan,The Hen’s March

4th Ian K. MacDonald, The Goat from Whitefish Falls & Alex MacDonald

5th Ryan Murray, The Man from Skye, The Curlew

6th Joe Biggs, John MacKenzie’s Fancy, The Geese in the Bog

Judge: Jamie Forrester

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Colin Forrest, The Groat

2nd Connor Eckert, Field of Gold

3rd Hugh Dowell, Lament for the Viscount of Dundee

4th Charlie Martin, The Groat

5th Eddie Boland, Andrew Macneil of Colonsay

6th Stephen Ross, Lament for the Dead

Judge: Jamie Forrester

MSR

1st Colin Forrest, Jimmy Young, Susan MacLeod, The Sheepwife

2nd Hugh Dowell, Captain Campbell of Drum a Voisk, Mrs. Donald MacPherson, Alick C. MacGregor

3rd Connor Eckert, Mrs. John McColl, Catlodge, Alick C. MacGregor

4th Megan Brodie, Mrs John MacColl, The Shepherd’s Crook, The Sheepwife

5th Gord Wallace, Major Manson’s Farewell to Clachantrushal, Kathleen Mala, Sandy Cameron

6th Ray Flanagan, Major Manson at Clachantrushal, Islay Ball, Mrs. MacPherson at Inveran

Judge: Terry Lee

Jigs

1st Connor Eckert, Patrick’s Revelation, Angus Sutherland

2nd Colin Forrest, Donella Beaton and Braes of Melnish

3rd Gord Wallace, Brides Jig, Old Wife of the Milldust

4th Eddie Boland, The Strutting Jig, Donnie Mcgregor

5th Charlie Martin, The Skylark’s Ascension, Alex MacDonald

Judge: Keith Paton

Hornpipes

1st Connor Eckert, Aberdeen Romeo, Stumbling Through the Grey Area

2nd Gord Wallace, The Ladies Hornpipe, PM George Allan

3rd Colin Forrest, Tam Bains Lum and Donald MacLeod

4th Charlie Martin, Jack Adrift, Lois’s Hornpipe

Judge: James MacHattie

6,8 March

1st Colin Forrest, Rab’s Wedding, Miss Ishabel T MacDonald

2nd Connor Eckert, Rab’s Wedding

3rd Gord Wallace, Leaving Port Askaig

4th Charlie Martin, Iain Campbell of Oban

Judge: John Dew

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open/Professional

MSR

1st Grant Maxwell, Young MacGregor, Caledonian Society of London, MacAllistair’s Dirk

Judge: Andrew Womersley

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Grant Maxwell, Reverend AWR MacKenzie’s Revenge, Callum Magee

Judge: David Coleman

Grade 1

MSR

1st Timothy Dent, John Macdonald of Glencoe, Struan Robertson and Alick C Macgregor

2nd Kes Kunze, John MacColl’s March to Kilbowie Cottage, Bogan Lochan, Little Cascade

3rd Jamie Cockburn, Lord Alexander Kennedy, cameronian rant, Pretty Marion

4th Cameron W. MacDonald, Highland Wedding,Bogan Lochan,John McKechnie

5th Tommi McAndrew, Highland Wedding, Struan Robertson & Dolina Mackay

Judge: Andrew Womersley

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kes Kunze, Pumpkin’s Fancy, Old Wife of the Mill Dust

2nd Tommi McAndrew, Crossing the Minch & Donald Camerons Powderhorn

3rd Jamie Cockburn, Rhonda Blair, Bronni’s Blue Brozzi

4th Cameron W. MacDonald, Barry Ewan & The Mermaid Jig

Judge: David Coleman

6,8 March

1st Tommi McAndrew, Bonnie Dundee & Hot Punch

2nd Jamie Cockburn, Portree bay

3rd Cameron W. MacDonald, 6,8 March Traditional

Judge: David Coleman

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Erin McRobbie, Allan Dodds Farewell to Scotland, Atholl Cummers & Mrs Macpherson of Inveran

2nd Ryan Niksch, Lord Alexander Kennedy, The Islay Ball, Mrs MacPherson of Inveran

3rd Christine Christiansen, Hugh Kennedy, Maggie Cameron, Bessie MacIntyre

Judge: Kahlil Cappucino

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Erin McRobbie, Flying Scotsman, Battle of Waterloo & The Panda

2nd Ryan Niksch, Mason’s Apron, Archie Beag

3rd Christine Christiansen, The Man from Skye, The Hen’s March.

Judge: Kate Dudek

Bass

Intermediate (Grade 3 & 2) MSR

1st Gale Walker, Braes of Castle Grant, Susan McLeod, Lexi McAskill

Judge: Kate Dudek