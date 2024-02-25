Second annual Ardmore Cup goes to Connor Sinclair

Ardmore, Ireland – February 24, 2024 – With a first in the MSR and a second in the Medley, Connor Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, was the overall champion of the 2024 Ardmore Cup Invitational Solo Piping Competition at St. Declan’s Village Hall in Ardmore, Waterford, Ireland. Sinclair gained the big prize for the second straight year.

Dublin’s Alen Tully was the winner of the Medley event, and Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, was runner-up for the overall title.

The total prize pool was US$5,500 (€5,000). For good measure, Sinclair also was named Best Dressed.

MSR

1st Connor Sinclair

2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

3rd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

4th James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland

5th Alen Tully

Judges: David Caldwell, Tim Farrelly, John Wilson

Medley

1st Alen Tully

2nd Connor Sinclair

3rd Bruce Gandy

4th Angus MacColl

5th James Stone James Stone, Waterford, Republic of Ireland

Judges: David Caldwell, Tim Farrelly, John Wilson

Also competing were Alister Donaghy, Beragh, Northern Ireland; Chris Earls, Arklow, Republic of Ireland; and Scott Wallace, Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

The event introduced the Pipe-Major Tommy Tully 12 & Under competition, which was won by Ben Cardy of County Down, Northern Ireland. Cardy received a set of vintage R.G. Hardie Henderson pipes donated by Michael Glennon and a top-tier practice chanter donated by McCallum Bagpipes.

This year, the Ardmore Cup received a significant sponsorship from Sullivan’s Brewing. The event was inspired by the success of the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida, both competitions organized by solo piping mover and shaker Eric Stein.