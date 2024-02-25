Results
February 25, 2024

Second annual Ardmore Cup goes to Connor Sinclair

Ardmore, Ireland – February 24, 2024 – With a first in the MSR and a second in the Medley, Connor Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, was the overall champion of the 2024 Ardmore Cup Invitational Solo Piping Competition at St. Declan’s Village Hall in Ardmore, Waterford, Ireland. Sinclair gained the big prize for the second straight year.

Dublin’s Alen Tully was the winner of the Medley event, and Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, was runner-up for the overall title.

The total prize pool was US$5,500 (€5,000). For good measure, Sinclair also was named Best Dressed.

Ardmore Cup champion Connor Sinclair (left) and organizer Eric Stein, with judges looking on.

 

MSR
1st Connor Sinclair
2nd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
3rd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
4th James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland
5th Alen Tully
Judges: David Caldwell, Tim Farrelly, John Wilson

Alen Tully (left) receives the Medley trophy.

Medley
1st Alen Tully
2nd Connor Sinclair
3rd Bruce Gandy
4th Angus MacColl
5th James Stone James Stone, Waterford, Republic of Ireland
Judges: David Caldwell, Tim Farrelly, John Wilson

Also competing were Alister Donaghy, Beragh, Northern Ireland; Chris Earls, Arklow, Republic of Ireland; and Scott Wallace, Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

Ben Cardy receives his new R.G. Hardie Henderson pipes from Eric Stein.

The event introduced the Pipe-Major Tommy Tully 12 & Under competition, which was won by Ben Cardy of County Down, Northern Ireland. Cardy received a set of vintage R.G. Hardie Henderson pipes donated by Michael Glennon and a top-tier practice chanter donated by McCallum Bagpipes.

This year, the Ardmore Cup received a significant sponsorship from Sullivan’s Brewing. The event was inspired by the success of the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida, both competitions organized by solo piping mover and shaker Eric Stein.

 

