Connor Sinclair wins inaugural Ardmore Invitational Solo Piping Competition

Ardmore, Waterford, Ireland – February 25, 2023 – In a tie broken by the MSR result, Connor Sinclair of Crieff, Scotland, was the winner of the first Ardmore Cup Invitational Solo Piping Competition in the village of Ardmore in Waterford. For his achievement, Sinclair earns an invitation and travel and accommodation to the Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Competition in Maitland, Florida, on November 11th. Nearly 250 tickets were sold for the event.

The Ardmore Cup was created after the success of the Sun Belt, which was held for the first time in November 2022, and both events are managed by Eric Stein, who for many years coordinated the Metro Cup Piping Championships in Newark, New Jersey.

Medley

1st Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland

2nd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

3rd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

4th Chris Earls, Arklow, Ireland

5th Alen Tully, Dublin

Judges: Ian Duncan, Ronan Maguire, Richard Parkes

MSR

1st Connor Sinclair

2nd Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

3rd Fred Morrison

4th Alen Tully

5th Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Judges: Ian Duncan, Ronan Maguire, Richard Parkes

Glenn Brown could not attend due to illness, and James Stone stepped in his place with a few days’ notice. Kris Coyle and Julian Dorman also competed.