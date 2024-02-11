Second annual Skye Memorial brings Justice to novice piobaireachd in Minnesota

St. Paul, Minnesota – February 10, 2024 – The second annual Skye K. Richendrfer Memorial Challenge was held again at Macalester College, the competition’s namesake’s alma mater.

The winner was Justice Peterson of St. Paul, Minnesota, who played “The MacLeods’ Salute” for judges Andrew Douglas, Andrew Lewis, and Tad Myers.

Other competitors were Mike Huddle (“Glengarry’s Lament”), Colum MacKinnon (“Lament for Donald of Laggan”), and 2023 winner William Zadra (“Corrienessan’s Salute”).

Organized by the well-known local professional solo piper Andrew Lewis and Co-sponsored by the Minnesota Piobaireachd Society, the Skye K. Richendrfer Memorial Challenge provides a platform to motivate more novice piobaireachd players to learn and compete with complete tunes.

The event honours the late Skye Richendrfer, co-founder of the Minnesota Piobaireachd Society and a successful competitor and organizer in his native Pacific Northwest. One of his most notable contributions to piping was the development of the Celtic Arts Foundation in Mount Vernon, Washington.

The contest is part of the area’s annual Winter Warm Up weekend of piping and drumming workshops, including a quartet competition that played to a large audience.