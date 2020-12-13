Published: December 13, 2020

SFU gets in the spirit with charity Christmas video

The Grade 1 Simon Fraser University Pipe Band of Vancouver is making spirits high with a new band video of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

Accustomed to leading the annual Santa Claus Parade through downtown Vancouver, the band is continuing the tradition in spite of COVID-19 restrictions with an inventive arrangement, complete with accidentals, by band member Alastair Lee.

Each member of the band recorded the setting of the Christmas classic to a click-track at a designated pitch as separate videos, then edited them together into a final version. The band is making the video and audio available on various streaming platforms.

Any proceeds from streaming and downloads will go to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and the CKNW Kids’ Fund, the charities that typically benefit from the in-person Santa Claus Parade.

Through the years, SFU is one of the world’s most charitable pipe bands, raising tens of thousands of dollars for cancer charities, among other causes.

 

