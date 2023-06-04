Slam dunkin’ for Ben Duncan at Markinch Games

Markinch, Scotland – June 4, 2023 – On a sunny but chilly day under the trees, 13 competed in the senior solo piping events. Ultimately it was Ben Duncan of Edinburgh who gained the most aggregate points in the Senior and Annabel Charlton of Pitlochry, Scotland, and Arran Green, Stirling Scotland, tied for the aggregate in the Juniors.

Senior (18 and older)

Piobaireachd (submit three tunes, play one)

1st Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland, “The Red Speckled Bull”

2nd Ben Duncan, “Lament for the Dead”

3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

4th Chris McLeish, Brisbane

Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser

MSR (submit three each category, play one of each)

1st Ben Duncan

2nd Kyle Howie, Dundee, Scotland

3rd Angus MacPhee

4th Eddie Gaul

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Roderick Barron

Junior (younger than 18)

Piobaireachd

1st Christopher Drummond, Bathgate, Scotland

2nd Arran Green

3rd Annabel Charlton

4th Kenzie Philiban, Gateside, Scotland

Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser

MSR

1st Lachlan Rennie, Broughty Ferry, Scotland

2nd Lennox Munro, Perth, Scotland

3rd Annabel Charlton

4th Arran Green

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Roderick Barron

