Slam dunkin’ for Ben Duncan at Markinch Games
Markinch, Scotland – June 4, 2023 – On a sunny but chilly day under the trees, 13 competed in the senior solo piping events. Ultimately it was Ben Duncan of Edinburgh who gained the most aggregate points in the Senior and Annabel Charlton of Pitlochry, Scotland, and Arran Green, Stirling Scotland, tied for the aggregate in the Juniors.
Senior (18 and older)
Piobaireachd (submit three tunes, play one)
1st Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland, “The Red Speckled Bull”
2nd Ben Duncan, “Lament for the Dead”
3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
4th Chris McLeish, Brisbane
Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser
MSR (submit three each category, play one of each)
1st Ben Duncan
2nd Kyle Howie, Dundee, Scotland
3rd Angus MacPhee
4th Eddie Gaul
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Roderick Barron
Junior (younger than 18)
Piobaireachd
1st Christopher Drummond, Bathgate, Scotland
2nd Arran Green
3rd Annabel Charlton
4th Kenzie Philiban, Gateside, Scotland
Judges: Alan Forbes, Derek Fraser
MSR
1st Lachlan Rennie, Broughty Ferry, Scotland
2nd Lennox Munro, Perth, Scotland
3rd Annabel Charlton
4th Arran Green
Judges: Jimmy Banks, Roderick Barron
