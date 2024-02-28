Spring in Glasgow brings Uist & Barra

If it’s springtime in Glasgow, it can only mean one thing: the annual Uist & Barra Invitational Solo Piping Competition, the unofficial traditional kickoff to a new year of significant professional events.

The 10 to compete at the March 9th contest at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises and the piobaireachds they’ll be revving up over the next two weeks:

Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland, “Donald Gruamach’s March”

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh, “The Blue Ribbon”

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland, “Clanranald’s Salute”

Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “The Bells of Perth”

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “My Dearest on Earth, Give Me Your Kiss”

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “The Unjust Incarceration”

William McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “The Earl of Ross’s March”

Sarah Muir, Irvine, Scotland, “The Big Spree”

Iain Speirs, Easter Road, “Nameless – Cherede Darievea”

Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”

Judges for all events will be Jimmy Banks, Robert Barnes and Willie Morrison.

The Uist & Barra Solo Piping Competition is one of the world’s longest-running, with a who’s who of winner’s names adorning the trophies.

Craig Sutherland was the overall winner of the 2023 Uist & Barra.

The event is put on by Comunn Uibhist agus Bharraigh Ghlaschu, the Glasgow Uist & Barra Association, founded in 1888 as a club for Hebridean Gaelic speakers who moved to Glasgow for work.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more news and results from the 2024 Uist & Barra when they become available.