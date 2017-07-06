Straight firsts at Cambridge for 78th Frasers

(Page 1 of 2)

Cambridge, Ontario – July 15, 2017 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders made it three consecutive wins on the Ontario circuit, taking the three-contestant Grade 1 band event at the Cambridge Highland Games in warm weather. The Hamilton Police Grade 5 band continued its undefeated season as they prepare to compete at the World Championships in Grade 4B. Ian K. MacDonald won another Professional Piper of the Day aggregate prize, while Gavin MacKay took Amateur Piper of the Day honours. Professional Snare Drummer of the Day was Cameron McKail, and Amateur Snare Drummer of the Day was Mathew Page.

Grade 1 (MSR)

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,1,1,1)

2nd Toronto Police (2,3,2,2)

3rd Peel Regional Police (3,2,3,3)

Best Bass Section: 78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: Bob Worrall, Eddie Gorman (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 2 (medley)

1st 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron

Judges: Bob Worrall, Eddie Gorman (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley)

1st Hamilton Police (1,1,2,2)

2nd Toronto Police (Gr3) (3,3,1,3)

3rd Guelph (2,2,6,1)

4th Rob Roy (6,5,3,4)

5th Buffalo Bagpipe Club (5,4,4,5)

6th Windsor Police (4,6,5,6)

Best Bass Section: Toronto Police

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Brian Williamson (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

Grade 4 (march medley)

1st 8 Wing Trenton (2,2,1,1)

2nd Border Cities Caledonian (1,1,8,4)

3rd Durham Regional Police (3,3,2,6)

4th Ryan Russell Memorial (4,4,4,3)

5th Niagara Regional Police (5,6,3,2)

6th Paris-Port Dover (6,5,7,5)

7th London Fire Fighters (7,7,5,7)

8th Barrie (8,8,6,8)

Best Bass Section: Paris-Port Dover

Judges: Bob Worrall, Eddie Gorman (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley,

1st Hamilton Police (Gr5) (3,4,1,1)

2nd Cambridge & District (1,2,6,3)

3rd Georgetown (2,1,4,5)

4th Guelph (Gr5) (5,5,2,2)

5th Grand Celtic (Gr5) (4,3,5,4)

6th St. Andrews Mississauga (7,7,3,7)

7th London Fire Fighters (6,6,7,6)

Best Bass Section: Hamilton Police

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Brian Williamson (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Ken Eller (ensemble)

(solo results continued on next page)