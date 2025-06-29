Stuart Easton wins his twelfth Brown Cup; Willie Rowe on top of Everest

Paraparaumu, New Zealand – June 28, 2025 – Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, closed on Frank MacKinnon’s record on 14 by winning his twelfth R.U. Brown Cup for light music. Willie Rowe of Fielding, New Zealand, won the Everest Cup Piobaireachd contest and was second in the Brown Cup to gain the overall prize.

According to organizers, entries were down due to economic conditions and the cost of domestic airfares in New Zealand. The 73rd running of the event had to move to the bowling club 50km north, as its usual venue in Wellington discontinued its support.

The Wellington Pipers’ Club runs the competition, which pays homage to Wellington Pipers Club patron W.G. Brown. The Everest Memorial honours former Wellington Pipers Club President Bob Everest. Pipers have to submit three tunes of their own choice and play one.

Brown Cup (March, Strathspey, Reel, Slow Air, Jig, Hornpipe)

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Willie Rowe

3rd Brendon Eade, Te Aroha, New Zealand

4th Maggie McConnochie, Christchurch

Judges: Ross Hanning, Iain Hines

Everest Piobaireachd

1st Willie Rowe, “Lady Margaret MacDonald’s Salute”

2nd Brendon Eade, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

3rd Stuart Easton, “Port Urlar”

4th John Decker, Palmerston North, New Zealand, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

Judges: Ross Hanning, Iain Hines