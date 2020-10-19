Published: October 19, 2020

The 2020 Set Tunes Series: “The Battle of Balladruishaig”

We continue Dr. William Donaldson’s 2020 Set Tunes Series with the little known piobaireachd, “The Battle of Balladruishaig.”

Just click on the image to go to the Set Tunes section, which now includes more than 170 piobaireachds, each painstakingly researched and analyzed by Donaldson, resulting in the largest single collection of published source material in one place.

Click to get to the Set Tunes Series.

 

 

Hey! Guess what? All of this content costs money to pull together. If you enjoy pipes|drums, please consider subscribing.

It’s only $14.99 for a year, and only $24.99 for two years! That’s, like, a few pennies a day. All of it goes to the maintenance of the online magazine, compensating contributors, and sponsoring deserving events and causes.

You also get access to every single one of the more than 6,000 articles in our archive that goes back more than 30 years. Gazillions of words and images!

If you already subscribe, thank you, but if you simply can’t afford to subscribe, please do support our terrific advertisers and, of course, please do keep visiting pipes|drums!

 

Pipers: When practicing for a competition, don’t stop halfway through a tune to tune your pipes. Get used to finishing the tune even if your pipe is wild.

Should piping/drumming/pipe band associations waive 2021 dues and carry forward your 2020 payment?

  • Yes, I think that's fair.
  • I think so, but I'm also willing to pay again to help sustain the association.
  • No, we should pay dues every year no matter what.
You've already voted today.

October 20

Pipe-Major Angus MacDonald born, 1938, Parliamentary Road, Glasgow.
