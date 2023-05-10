News
May 10, 2023

They always get their tunes: Royal Canadian Mounted Police collection features 227 compositions

As the saying goes, the Canadian Mounties “always get their man” and, by the looks of it, they also get their tunes, as evidenced by the 227 compositions that make up the new 260-page Royal Canadian Mounted Police – Maintiens Le Droit – Music for the Great Highland Bagpipe collection, which has just gone off to the printers.

The launch date is expected for May 23rd, the 150th anniversary of the founding date of the RCMP. 2023 is also the 25th year since the RCMP tartan was created, and also a quarter-century anniversary of the eight RCMP Community Pipes & Drums spread across Canada.

Contributors are some of the most recognized in the art, including James Barrie, Murray Blair, Ann Gray, Michael Grey, Andrew Hayes, Stuart Liddell, Iain MacCrimmon, Rob MacNeil, Colin Magee, and Sean Somers.

According to Rod Booth, who has managed the extensive project, the collection will be spiral-bound (so as to lie flat) in 8.5″ x 11″ format, including RCMP history and photos with tunes contributed by some 76 composers.

The RCMP motto, “Maintiens Le Droit,” translates from the French as “Maintain the right.”

Pricing and purchasing details are still to be announced.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
May 06, 2023
Unison goal achieved with Grade 2 City of Edinburgh
Features
May 05, 2023
Crowning achievements in piping and pipe bands for coronations of UK monarchs
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?