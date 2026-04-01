Top-flight piobaireachd competitors set free at 2027 major gatherings
The Piobaireachd Society’s Music Committee has decided that competitors in the Highland Society of London Gold Medal and Silver Medal competitions will be free to choose the piobaireachds they submit at the Argyllshire Gathering and Northern Meeting in 2027.
The 25 or so accepted to play in the Highland Society of London Gold Medal events will have to submit eight tunes, while the 35 or so in the Silver Medals will have to pick six. The judges at each event will pick one to play.
Continuing the five-year methodology the organization adopted in 2023, the 15-20 pipers eligible to compete in the Clasp at the Northern Meeting or the Senior Piobaireachd at Oban will submit six pieces from their prescribed list, the condition being that they can’t include the piobaireachds they were asked to play in previous years.
“The aim is to give competitors a wider choice of tunes while still ensuring exposure for the appropriate repertoire,” Piobaireachd Society supremo Ronnie McShannon said. “If deemed successful, the period may be extended beyond five years.”
The usual proviso that competitors can play other recognized settings, subject to the approval of the contest organizers.
Set Tunes Series by William Donaldson
for every published setting of more than 150 piobaireachds, all in one searchable database.
Strictly speaking, Oban and Inverness are not required to adhere to the Piobaireachd Society’s recommendations, but they have every year since the contests have been held in the last century.
Other events around the world, such as the Piobaireachd Society (Canada) Gold Medal competitions at Maxville, Ontario, often use the Piobaireachd Society’s recommended requirements.
The last “free” own-choice year for Gold and Silver Medal players was 2020. Most competitors relish the break from the usual prescribed set lists.
Highland Society of London Gold Medals
- Submit eight tunes, perform one as chosen by the judges
Silver Medals
- Submit six, perform one as chosen by the judges
Senior events
For easier reference, we’ve listed the tunes alphabetically by their more essential titles. (“PS” denotes Piobaireachd Society, and “KBoCM” means the Kilberry Book of Ceol Mor by Archibald Campbell.)
- “Abercairney’s Salute” – PS Book 11
- “Airds, Lament for” – PS Book 13
- “Battle of Waterloo, The” – PS Book 11
- “Beinn a Ghriain” – PS Book 4
- “Bells of Perth, The” – PS Book 2, KBoCM
- “Children, Lament for the” – PS Book 3, KBoCM
- “Cluny MacPherson, Lament for” – PS Book 14
- “Colin Roy MacKenzie’s Lament” – PS Book 3, KBoCM
- “Craigellachie” – PS Book 6, KBoCM
- “Daughter’s Lament, The” – PS Book 6, KBoCM
- “Donald Ban MacCrimmon, Lament for” – PS Book 2, KBoCM
- “Donald Gruamach’s March” – PS Book 2, KBoCM
- “Duke of Hamilton, Lament for the” – PS Book 3, KBoCM
- “Earl of Antrim, Lament for the” – PS Book 3, KBoCM
- “Edinburgh Piobaireachd, The” – Capt. John MacLellan Ceol Mor
- “End of the Little Bridge” – PS Book 8, KBoCM
- “Farewell to the Queen’s Ferry” – PS 20th Century Piobaireachd (2020 edition)
- “Finger Lock, The” – PS Book 1, KBoCM
- “Good Health to You, Donald” – PS Book 13
- “Harp Tree, Lament for the” – PS Book 12, KBoCM
- “Hugh, Lament for” – PS Book 13
- “In Praise of Morag” – PS Book 1, KBoCM
- “James Campbell, Salute to” PS 20th Century Piobaireachd (2020 edition)
- “John Garve MacLeod of Raasay’s Lament” – PS Book 5, KBoCM
- “John MacDonald, Inverness, Lament for” – PS 20th Century Piobaireachd (2020 edition)
- “King George III, Lament for” – PS Book 14
- “Lady MacDonald’s Lament” – PS Book 8, KBoCM
- “Laird of Anapool’s Lament, The” – PS Book 9
- “Lament for the Union” – PS Book 6, KBoCM
- “MacCrimmon Cairn at Borreraig, Salute to The” – PS 20th Century Piobaireachd (2020 edition)
- “MacDonald of Staffa, Salute to” PS Book 13
- “MacDonalds’ Salute, The” – PS Book 11
- “MacKenzie of Gairloch’s Lament” – PS Book 10
- “MacLeans’ March, The” – PS Book 10
- “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament” – PS Book 10
- “MacLeod of MacLeod’s Lament” – PS Book 15, KBoCM
- “Mary’s Praise” – PS Book 5, KBoCM
- “Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute” – PS Book 11
- “My Dearest on Earth, Give Me Your” – PS Book 11, KBoCM
- “Nameless – Cherede Darievea” – PS Book 8, KBoCM
- ” Patrick Og MacCrimmon’s Lament ” – PS Book 3, KBoCM
- ” Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack, The” – PS 20th Century Piobaireachd (2020 edition)
- ” Pipe-Major Robert Reid, Lament for” – PS 20th Century Piobaireachd (2020 edition)
- ” Port Urlar” – PS Book 12
- “Red Hand in MacDonald’s Arms, The” – PS Book 10
- “Red Speckled Bull, The” – PS Book 4, KBoCM
- “Roderick MacDonald’s Salute” – Donald MacLeod Piobaireachd (2019 edition)
- “Rout of Lowland Captain, The” – PS Book 9
- “Scarce of Fishing” – PS Book 3, KBoCM
- “Sir James MacDonald of the Isles’ Salute” – PS Book 14
- “Son’s Salute to his Parents, A” Donald MacLeod Piobaireachd (2019 edition)
- “Sound of Waves against Castle of Duntroon, The” – PS Book 6, KBoCM
- “Sutherlands’ Gathering, The” – PS Book 14
- “Unjust Incarceration, The” – PS Book 2, KBoCM
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