Top-flight piobaireachd competitors set free at 2027 major gatherings

The Piobaireachd Society’s Music Committee has decided that competitors in the Highland Society of London Gold Medal and Silver Medal competitions will be free to choose the piobaireachds they submit at the Argyllshire Gathering and Northern Meeting in 2027.

The 25 or so accepted to play in the Highland Society of London Gold Medal events will have to submit eight tunes, while the 35 or so in the Silver Medals will have to pick six. The judges at each event will pick one to play.

Continuing the five-year methodology the organization adopted in 2023, the 15-20 pipers eligible to compete in the Clasp at the Northern Meeting or the Senior Piobaireachd at Oban will submit six pieces from their prescribed list, the condition being that they can’t include the piobaireachds they were asked to play in previous years.

“The aim is to give competitors a wider choice of tunes while still ensuring exposure for the appropriate repertoire,” Piobaireachd Society supremo Ronnie McShannon said. “If deemed successful, the period may be extended beyond five years.”

The usual proviso that competitors can play other recognized settings, subject to the approval of the contest organizers.

Strictly speaking, Oban and Inverness are not required to adhere to the Piobaireachd Society’s recommendations, but they have every year since the contests have been held in the last century.

Other events around the world, such as the Piobaireachd Society (Canada) Gold Medal competitions at Maxville, Ontario, often use the Piobaireachd Society’s recommended requirements.

The last “free” own-choice year for Gold and Silver Medal players was 2020. Most competitors relish the break from the usual prescribed set lists.

Highland Society of London Gold Medals

Submit eight tunes, perform one as chosen by the judges

Silver Medals

Submit six, perform one as chosen by the judges

Senior events

For easier reference, we’ve listed the tunes alphabetically by their more essential titles. (“PS” denotes Piobaireachd Society, and “KBoCM” means the Kilberry Book of Ceol Mor by Archibald Campbell.)