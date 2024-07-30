Tribute to the late Ken Eller at Pacific Northwest Games; Alastair Lee wins Open Piping trophy; SFU takes overall

Enumclaw, Washington – July 27-28, 2024 – Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, edged out Zephan Knichel, also of Surrey, to take the Open Solo Piping aggregate trophy at the Pacific Northwest Highland Games. Simon Fraser University was the overall winner in the Grade 1 band competitions, with St. Thomas Alumni travelling from Houston to come away with a win in the MSR against the perennial World Championship contenders.

At the prize-giving ceremony at the end of the second day, British Columbia Pipers Association Vice-President David Hilder read a tribute to piping and drumming great Ken Eller, who passed away on July 26th:

“Yesterday the piping and pipe band world lost a giant: Ken Eller, ‘The Captain,’ pipe-major, mentor, international adjudicator from Ontario, teacher, friend. Ken was a friend to all and always had a moment for everyone. Ken was a man on the square, an honest and true man – as true as a compass. It is comforting to know Ken is now fly fishing and playing pipes somewhere out there. He will be greatly missed around this world. Please join me in a moment of silence for this great man and all those lost in his past year. Rest easy brother.”

“It is comforting to know Ken is now fly fishing and playing pipes somewhere out there. He will be greatly missed around this world.” – BCPA VP David Hilder

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Thomas Alumni (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Shaunna Hilder, David Hilder (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st St. Thomas Alumni (2,1,2,1) (ens.pref.)

2nd Simon Fraser University (1,2,1,2)

Judges: Shaunna Hilder, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 2

Medley

1st Cascadia

2nd Wasatch & District

Judges: Shaunna Hilder, Terry Lee (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

MSR

1st Cascadia

2nd Wasatch & District

Judges: Shaunna Hilder, David Hilder (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

3rd Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Keith Paton (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 3

3rd Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Keith Paton, Hugh Armstrong (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Portland Metro Youth

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

4th Keith Highlanders 4

5th Kenmore and District 4

6th Wasatch & District 4

7th Clan Gordon

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Keith Paton (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Portland Metro Youth

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

4th Keith Highlanders 4

5th Kenmore and District 4

6th Wasatch & District 4

7th Clan Gordon

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Keith Paton (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set (Saturday)

1st Kenmore & District 5

2nd Grand Prairie & District

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Keith Paton (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Quick Marches Set (Sunday)

1st Kenmore & District 5

2nd Grand Prairie & District

Judges: Hugh Armstrong, Keith Paton (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Terry Lee (ensemble)

Piping Quartets

Grade 1 (MSR)

1st Q 2 SFU

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st Q 1 Cascadia

2nd Q 2 Cascadia

Judge: Andrew Lee

Grade 3 (MSR)

1st Q 2 Greighlan Crossing 3

2nd Q 1 Greighlan Crossing 3

3rd Q 2 RMM3

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

Grade 4 (MSR)

1st Q 2 Northwest Jr

2nd Q 1 Clan Gordon

3rd Q 1 Northwest Jr

4th Q 1 Wasatch & District

5th Q 1 Kenmore & District 4

6th Q 1 RMM4

Judge: Glenn Brown

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Nick Hudson

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Alastair Lee

5th Alistair Bevan

6th Callum Bevan

Judge: Glenn Brown

2/4 March

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Seumas Coyne

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Nick Hudson

6th Alistair Bevan

Judge: Danielle Millar

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Nick Hudson

3rd Darran Forrest

4th John Lee

5th Joseph Stewart

6th Callum Bevan

Judge: Glenn Brown

Jig

1st Alistair Bevan

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Joseph Stewart

6th Callum Bevan

Judge: Andrew Lee

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Liam Forrest

2nd Matthew Launer

3rd Colin Forrest

4th Jack Martin

5th Jeff Rowell

6th Aaron Malcomb

Judge: Alan Bevan

2/4 March

1st Colin Forrest

2nd Liam Forrest

3rd Jack Martin

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Liam Boyle

6th Aiden Fowler

Judge: Andrew Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Forrest

2nd Colin Forrest

3rd Jack Martin

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Liam Boyle

6th Matthew Launer

Judge: Jack Lee

Jig

1st Liam Boyle

2nd Aiden Fowler

3rd Jack Martin

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Colin Forrest

6th Matthew Launer

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Tyler Johnson

3rd Jacob Bowers

4th Jon Scott

5th Ian MacPhail

6th Marcus Range

Judge: Alan Bevan

6/8 March

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Marcus Range

3rd Evan Jamieson

4th Jacob Bowers

5th Jon Scott

6th Ian MacPhail

Judge: Danielle Millar

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian MacPhail

2nd Grace Barnes

3rd Tyler Johnson

4th Marcus Range

5th Jon Scott

6th Evan Jamieson

Judge: Terry Lee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Ian MacPhail

3rd Jacob Bowers

4th Brittany Crooks

5th Evan Jamieson

6th James Naismith

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Timothy Oliverson

2nd Garrett Bargabos

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Truin Tomasetti

5th David Barrash

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: Terry Lee

2/4 March

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Timothy Oliverson

3rd Jacob Robertson

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th Michael Page

6th Garrett Bargabos

Judge: Jack Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Jacob Robertson

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th David Barrash

6th Michael Bigelow

Judge: Andrew Lee

Jig

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Jacob Robertson

3rd Jayne Ferlitsch

4th David Barrash

5th Michael Bigelow

6th Eric Spears

Judge: Danielle Millar

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Logan Gillespie

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Flint Yoder

5th Keelan Allen

6th Nancy Westad

Judge: Danielle Millar

2/4 March

1st Gavin Calder

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Keelan Allen

5th Eden Svangtun

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: Andrew Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Gavin Calder

3rd Keelan Allen

4th Eden Svangtun

5th Gavin Syme

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: Keith Paton

6/8 March

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Keelan Allen

3rd Tim Riddle

4th Logan Gillespie

5th Patrick Sutherland

6th Gavin Syme

Judge: Andrew Lee

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Evan Markus

3rd Joe Williamson

4th Keefe McWilliams

5th Maeve Ross

6th Charlotte Burslem

Judge: Keith Paton

6/8 March

1st Evan Markus

2nd Adelynn Williams

3rd Joe Williamson

4th Zachary Robertson

5th Maeve Ross

6th Ian McIntyre

Judge: Jack Lee

Slow Air

1st Joe Williamson

2nd Maeve Ross

3rd Adelynn Williams

4th Ella Durning

5th Zachary Robertson

6th Keefe McWilliams

Judge: Terry Lee

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st Steve Barnes

2nd Cynthia Byrne

3rd Doug Gardner

4th Barry Kirk

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

2/4 March

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Steve Barnes

3rd Cynthia Byrne

4th Rochelle Eldridge

5th Bruce Crawford

6th Dixie Mize

Judge: Jack Lee

Slow Air

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Steve Barnes

3rd Cynthia Byrne

4th Barry Kirk

5th Bruce Crawford

Judge: Jack Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Steve Barnes

3rd Cynthia Byrne

Judge: Hugh Armstrong

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

Jake Mix

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

Jake Mix

Judge: Blair Brown

Grade 1

MSR

1st Megan Millar

2nd Sam Linsley

3rd Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sam Linsley

2nd Megan Millar

3rd Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Blair Brown

Grade 2

MSR

1st Erin Allen

2nd Hope Barnes

Judge: Blair Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Hope Barnes

2nd Keiran Stephan

Judge: Blair Brown

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Blair Brown

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Samuel Lawler

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Reilly Svangtun

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Reilly Svangtun

3rd Sean Wilson

Judge: Blair Brown

Tenor Drumming

Open

MSR

Mitchell Olding

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

Mitchell Olding

Judge: Scott Robertson

Intermediate

6/8 March

Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Scott Robertson

MSR

Elise Svangtun

Judge: Blair Brown

Novice

2/4 March

1st Sierra Ferrell

2nd Abigail Plopper

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

Sierra Ferrell

Judge: Blair Brown

Drum Corps Fanfare

Grade 1

Corps SFU

Judges: Blair Brown, Scott Robertson

Grade 2

Corps Wasatch & District

Judges: Blair Brown, Scott Robertson

Grade 4

Corps Kenmore & District 4

Judges: Blair Brown, Scott Robertson