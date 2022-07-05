Undefeated Grade 4B Kilbarchan celebrated by local government officials

The piping tradition in the village of Kilbarchan (population 3,300) in central Renfrewshire in the west central Lowlands of Scotland goes back to the 16th century, and the town’s pipe band was resurrected in 2002 competing with moderate success in Grade 4 ever since.

But so far in 2022 the Kilbarchan Pipe Band has won Grade 4B at all three RSPBA major championships, showing that the teaching-first group made good use of the last two years without competitions.

To honour the band, Renfrewshire region councilors agreed on a cross-party motion to honour the band, members of the Scottish National, Labour and Conservative parties all speaking in favour of an official proclamation.

“For a village pipe band to have won three of the biggest competitions in world piping in the same year is an amazing achievement, and one which really puts Kilbarchan on the map,” Renfrewshire’s Provost, Lorraine Cameron, said in a statement. “I am delighted my fellow elected members were in agreement with Counsellor Andy Doig’s motion to formally recognise the band’s dedication and achievement, and to wish them all the best at the World Championships in Glasgow later this summer.”

The band’s next competition will be at the new Renfrew Pipe Band Championships at Robertson Park in Renfrew on July 23rd. Despite its name, the contest is not one of the five major RSPBA championships.

Renfrewshire for several years contracted the British Pipe Band Championships from the RSPBA, holding the event in Paisley. In 2021 it was announced that Renfrewshire would discontinue its agreement with the RSPBA. The 2022 British Championships were held in Greenock in Scotland’s Inverclyde region.

Kilbarchan will try to continue its winning streak at majors on July 30th at the Scottish Championships at Dumbarton, Scotland, and then at World Championships in Glasgow on August 13th.