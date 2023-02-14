USPF Pros and Amateurs return to Delaware June 10th

The United States Piping Foundation professional and amateur solo piping competitions are slated to return on June 10, 2023, at the event’s familiar site at the Amy E. DuPont Music Building at the University of Delaware.

The organization has pinned down the judges, too, with Alan Forbes and Jack Lee assessing the professional competitions and Mike Cusack and Willie McCallum handling the amateurs.

The competition was all online in 2020, but cancelled outright in 2021 because of the pandemic. It returned to in-person in 2022 with only the professional category.

Last year’s overall USPF champion was Derek Midgley of Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Aggregate champions receive airfare to compete in Scotland as well as a handsome sterling silver belt buck, which has become emblematic of the event.