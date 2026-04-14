Wardell takes two at ’26 Agnew-Harrison inviatational solo drumming

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – April 11, 2026 – Only a few days after being made leading-drummer of the Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders, Kyle Wardell won both Professional events at the annual Agnew-Harrison Invitational Solo Drumming Competition at the John Weir Foote VC Armoury.

The competition is organized by the Niagara-Hamilton Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, and named in honour of the late, local, prolific pipe band snare drummers and teachers George Harrison and Jimmy Agnew.

Professional Snare Results

MSR

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Robert Graham

3rd James Kirkwood

4th Malcolm Fuller

5th Matt Page

6th Cameron McKail

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd James Kirkwood

3rd Robert Graham Jr.

4th Matt Page

5th Sam Linsley

6th Cameron McKail

Grade 1

1st Rita DeNobriga

2nd Troy Hamstra

3rd Aidan Hogan

4th Cole Chisholm

5th Cameron MacDonald

6th Madelyn Neil

Grade 2

1st Devin Brode

2nd Connor Williams

3rd Andrew Keppel

Grade 3

1st Brenden Good

2nd Ryan Seigmiller

3rd Lillian Scott

Grade 4

1st Graysen Ronayne

2nd Dominic Beier

3rd Austin Gayler

Grade 5

1st Calum Porter

2nd Sloan Elson-Woods

3rd Hugh Dudek

Chris Bell, Reid Maxwell and Craig Stewart judged all events.