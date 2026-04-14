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April 14, 2026

Wardell takes two at ’26 Agnew-Harrison inviatational solo drumming

Kyle Wardell

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – April 11, 2026 – Only a few days after being made leading-drummer of the Grade 1 78th Fraser Highlanders, Kyle Wardell won both Professional events at the annual Agnew-Harrison Invitational Solo Drumming Competition at the John Weir Foote VC Armoury.

The competition is organized by the Niagara-Hamilton Branch of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, and named in honour of the late, local, prolific pipe band snare drummers and teachers George Harrison and Jimmy Agnew.

Professional Snare Results
MSR
1st Kyle Wardell
2nd Robert Graham
3rd James Kirkwood
4th Malcolm Fuller
5th Matt Page
6th Cameron McKail

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kyle Wardell
2nd James Kirkwood
3rd Robert Graham Jr.
4th Matt Page
5th Sam Linsley
6th Cameron McKail

Grade 1
1st Rita DeNobriga
2nd Troy Hamstra
3rd Aidan Hogan
4th Cole Chisholm
5th Cameron MacDonald
6th Madelyn Neil

Grade 2
1st Devin Brode
2nd Connor Williams
3rd Andrew Keppel

Grade 3
1st Brenden Good
2nd Ryan Seigmiller
3rd Lillian Scott

Grade 4
1st Graysen Ronayne
2nd Dominic Beier
3rd Austin Gayler

Grade 5
1st Calum Porter
2nd Sloan Elson-Woods
3rd Hugh Dudek

Chris Bell, Reid Maxwell and Craig Stewart judged all events.

 

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