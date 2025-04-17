Blair Brown sweeps Agnew-Harrison snare drumming
Hamilton, Ontario—April 12, 2025—Blair Brown was the decisive overall winner, taking both events at the 2025 Agnew-Harrison Solo Drumming Competition at the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders of Canada’s armoury.
The contest memorializes two stalwart contributors to pipe band drumming in the Hamilton-Niagara region.
MSR
1st Blair Brown, St. Thomas Alumni
2nd Kyle Wardell, 78th Fraser Highlanders
3rd Robbie Graham, Cascadia
Judges: Michael Hunter, Brian McCue, Alan Savage
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Brown
2nd Robbie Graham
3rd Cameron McKail, Peel Regional Police
Judges: Michael Hunter, Brian McCue, Alan Savage
Also competing were Miles Bennington, MacKenzie Chamberlain, Joe Kiah, Matt Page, and Sloan Pierce.
This report originally listed Robbie Graham as playing with Simon Fraser University, which he did until this year. He is now a member of Cascadia. We regret the mistake.
