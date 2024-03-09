Willie McCallum wins Uist & Barra after tie with Sarah Muir

Glasgow – March 9, 2024 – Bearsden, Scotland’s Willie McCallum was the overall winner of the 2024 Uist & Barra Invitational Solo Piping Competition after a tie with Sarah Muir of Glasgow, broken by a Piobaireachd preference. Only 50% of Hornpipe & Jig result counted toward the aggregate trophy. Coincidentally, both McCallum and Muir are natives of Campbeltown, Scotland.

The contest was held at the Otago Street premises of the National Piping Centre.

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont, “Donald Gruamach’s March”

2nd Willie McCallum, “The Earl of Ross’s March”

3rd Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “The Bells of Perth”

4th Iain Speirs, Easter Road, Edinburgh, “Nameless – Cherede Darievea”

5th Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament”

MSR

1st Sara Muir

2nd Craig Sutherland

3rd Alasdair Henderson,

4th Willie McCallum

5th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sarah Muir

2nd Craig Sutherland

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Alasdair Henderson

5th Callum Beaumont

Also competing: Ben Duncan, Edinburgh; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; and Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland.

Jimmy Banks, Robert Barnes and Willie Morrison judged all of the events.

The event is put on by Comunn Uibhist agus Bharraigh Ghlaschu, the Glasgow Uist & Barra Association, founded in 1888 as a club for Hebridean Gaelic speakers who moved to Glasgow for work.